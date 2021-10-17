Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,974 in the last 365 days.

New California law expands visitation, testimony protections for children in family court

While California law has long required judges to consider a parent’s history of abuse and habitual drug use when making decisions on a child’s custody, it has not done so when it regards visitation. That will change next year when a new law, SB 654, goes into effect. The legislation won praise from advocates for survivors of domestic violence.

You just read:

New California law expands visitation, testimony protections for children in family court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.