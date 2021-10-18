Oct. 18- Oct. 22, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

October 18, 2021

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Oct. 18 9 a.m. Participate in Cox-Henderson service project Location: 930 W. 3160 South, South Salt Lake 6 p.m. Attend dinner with Consul General of Vietnam Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, 10th floor

Tuesday, Oct. 19 9 a.m. Meet with cabinet members Location: Governor’s Mansion 10:05 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Governor’s Office 2:15 p.m. Meet with Go Utah leadership Location: Virtual meeting 2:45 p.m. Hold Afghan Community Fund press conference Location: Gold Room MEDIA AVAILABILITY 4 p.m. Meet with Independent Redistricting Commission Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, Oct. 20 9:35 a.m. Meet with cabinet members Location: Governor’s Mansion 1:45 p.m. Host equity and inclusion meeting Location: Virtual meeting 2:25 p.m. Meet with Office of Energy Development leadership Location: Virtual meeting 3:05 p.m. Meet with Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control leadership Location: Virtual meeting 3:50 p.m. Meet with Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice leadership Location: Virtual meeting

Thursday, Oct. 21 No public events

Friday, Oct. 22 No public events

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Oct. 18 8 a.m. Meet with staff Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 9 a.m. Participate in Cox-Henderson service project Location: 930 W 3160 S, South Salt Lake, UT 4 p.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Oct. 19

8:30 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

9 a.m. Meet with Consul General of Vietnam Location: Gold room

9:45 a.m. Meet with director of legislative affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Oct. 20 9:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Governor’s Office 1 p.m. Participate in Judiciary Interim Committee hearing Location: Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Oct. 21

9 a.m. Point of the Mountain discussion Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1 p.m. Participate in South Valley Business Summit Location: The Oaks, Spanish Fork

Friday, Oct. 22 8:15 a.m. Attend Westwater discussion Location: Virtual meeting 10 a.m. Visit long term care facility Location: Tooele

# # #