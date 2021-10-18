Submit Release
Oct. 18- Oct. 22, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

October 18, 2021

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Oct. 18

9 a.m.         Participate in Cox-Henderson service project Location:    930 W. 3160 South, South Salt Lake

6 p.m.         Attend dinner with Consul General of Vietnam Location:    Joseph Smith Memorial Building, 10th floor

Tuesday, Oct. 19

9 a.m.         Meet with cabinet members Location:    Governor’s Mansion

10:05 a.m.  Meet with general counsel Location:    Governor’s Office

2:15 p.m.    Meet with Go Utah leadership Location:    Virtual meeting

2:45 p.m.    Hold Afghan Community Fund press conference Location:    Gold Room MEDIA AVAILABILITY

4 p.m.         Meet with Independent Redistricting Commission Location:    Virtual meeting

Wednesday, Oct. 20

9:35 a.m.    Meet with cabinet members Location:    Governor’s Mansion

1:45 p.m.    Host equity and inclusion meeting Location:    Virtual meeting

2:25 p.m.    Meet with Office of Energy Development leadership Location:    Virtual meeting

3:05 p.m.    Meet with Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control leadership Location:    Virtual meeting

3:50 p.m.    Meet with Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice leadership Location:    Virtual meeting

Thursday, Oct. 21

No public events

Friday, Oct. 22

No public events

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Oct. 18

8 a.m. Meet with staff Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 

9 a.m. Participate in Cox-Henderson service project Location: 930 W 3160 S, South Salt Lake, UT 

4 p.m.         Meet with general counsel  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, Oct. 19 

8:30 a.m.    Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

9 a.m. Meet with Consul General of Vietnam  Location: Gold room 

9:45 a.m.    Meet with director of legislative affairs  Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 

Wednesday, Oct. 20

9:30 a.m.    Meet with general counsel  Location:    Governor’s Office

1 p.m.         Participate in Judiciary Interim Committee hearing  Location:    Utah State Capitol 

Thursday, Oct. 21

9 a.m. Point of the Mountain discussion  Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 

1 p.m. Participate in South Valley Business Summit Location: The Oaks, Spanish Fork  

Friday, Oct. 22

8:15 a.m. Attend Westwater discussion  Location: Virtual meeting 

10 a.m.       Visit long term care facility  Location: Tooele 

# # #

