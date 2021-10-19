Lane Closure Scheduled for I-64 near St. Albans Bridge

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – – Temporary lane closures and lane shifts are scheduled on Interstate 64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge the night of Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The right lane will be closed on I-64 East from approximately 8 p.m. to midnight between mile marker 43 and the Nitro-St. Albans bridge as contractors continue work on new interchanges near the bridge. Traffic will also be shifted at the eastbound off ramp, eastbound on ramp and connector ramp to WV 817 at the St. Albans interchange, Exit 44. Contractors will be installing temporary signs, painting temporary lane striping, removing old lines and adjusting traffic signals. After the traffic shift is complete, the St. Albans eastbound off ramp will be relocated to the permanent ramp location. The east side of the existing St. Albans interchange and WV 817 connector ramp will be closed, and traffic relocated to the west side. Traffic signals at the connector ramp and WV 817 intersection will be changed to match the new traffic pattern. St. Albans eastbound on ramp traffic will be relocated to the new temporary ramp location.​​