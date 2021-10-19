Media Contacts:

Nebraska Launches “The Good Life is Calling” Campaign to Draw Talent to the State

Gov. Ricketts (podium), DED Director Anthony Goins (right of Governor), and

Archrival CEO & Founder Clint! Runge (left of Governor) at this afternoon's press conference.

Video from today’s press conference is available by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced the launch of a national marketing campaign to promote Nebraska as a great place to live, work, and raise a family. By highlighting everything Nebraska has to offer, the campaign aims to recruit talent to fill the many jobs being created across the state.

“Nebraska offers an unmatched quality of life,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “Our state has welcoming communities, affordable homes, and top-notch schools. Nebraska is growing fast and creating plenty of great-paying jobs. For those looking for opportunity and a safer, friendlier place to put down roots, the Good Life is calling.”

The campaign, developed by Nebraska-headquartered creative agency, Archrival, embraces the cultural vernacular common to many Nebraskans. “The Good Life is Calling” is an invitation for those seeking the opportunities and life Nebraska authentically offers.

“Governor Ricketts has said it a thousand times: to grow Nebraska, we need to tell our state’s story. We live in one of the best states in the country by almost any measure,” said Anthony Goins, Director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. “Quality of life. Job opportunities. Great educational opportunities for our kids. Affordability for families. A vibrant and diverse culture with the arts, music, technology, sports, and outdoor recreation. Our story has simply been undertold and undersold. Today, that changes. It’s time to reshape the narrative and relay Nebraska’s real message to the rest of America.”

“We’re at a point in time when many Americans are evaluating their pre-pandemic way of life and are more open than ever to making big changes in lifestyle,” said Clint! Runge of Archrival. “We believe Nebraska can be an ideal landing spot for many people looking for business opportunities, to start a family, or to relocate for a better cost of living.”

The campaign teams the fun, youthful voice of Adam Devine—raised in Omaha, Nebraska—with imagery of the people who live, work, and call Nebraska home.

The campaign will run across multiple media placements in key markets and have a heavy digital and social exposure where audiences discover places they may have never before seen or visited. The media campaign will be complemented by statewide influencer partnerships, collaborating with some of Nebraska's best creators to showcase how real Nebraskans are living their own version of “the Good Life.”

To preview the commercials, check out The Good Life is Calling on YouTube. You can also visit TheGoodLifeisCalling.com for more information.

Full video of today’s press event is available by clicking here. A media launch kit can be found by clicking here.