Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Justice, named E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. and Performance Materials, NA, Inc., in an environmental lawsuit filed on October 13th in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The lawsuit alleges numerous violations of state and federal environmental laws at the Sabine River Works Chemical Manufacturing Complex in Orange, Texas.

A proposed settlement was also filed with the Court. The settlement would assess penalties and attorney’s fees against the defendants in the amount of $3.35 million, to be divided equally between the state and the federal government. The settlement also includes extensive injunctive relief to protect human health and the environment.

The Office of the Attorney General represents the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in this matter. The U.S. Department of Justice represents the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Read this settlement here.