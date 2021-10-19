Submit Release
News Search

There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,958 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Joins a Mul­ti­state Coali­tion to Stop the Sup­pres­sion of Par­ents’ Right to Free Speech

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate coalition to defend the right to free speech for concerned parents across the country. In early October, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a Memorandum, in response to a letter from the National School Boards Association (NSBA), directing the Department of Justice and the FBI to address an alleged increase in harassment and threats of violence against school boards and school staff members.  

Although all threats of violence should be handled appropriately by law enforcement authorities, the NSBA did not provide any specific examples of alleged violence happening in the school context. Instead, its letter, and the Attorney General’s directive, appear to be directed towards instances of parents voicing concerns about the content of their children’s education and questions raised regarding school-based Covid 19 requirements. The Biden administration has involved the Department of Justice and FBI in a matter that will only serve to intimidate concerned American families and suppress their free speech rights. 

Read letter here.

You just read:

Pax­ton Joins a Mul­ti­state Coali­tion to Stop the Sup­pres­sion of Par­ents’ Right to Free Speech

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.