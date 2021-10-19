Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate coalition to defend the right to free speech for concerned parents across the country. In early October, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a Memorandum, in response to a letter from the National School Boards Association (NSBA), directing the Department of Justice and the FBI to address an alleged increase in harassment and threats of violence against school boards and school staff members.

Although all threats of violence should be handled appropriately by law enforcement authorities, the NSBA did not provide any specific examples of alleged violence happening in the school context. Instead, its letter, and the Attorney General’s directive, appear to be directed towards instances of parents voicing concerns about the content of their children’s education and questions raised regarding school-based Covid 19 requirements. The Biden administration has involved the Department of Justice and FBI in a matter that will only serve to intimidate concerned American families and suppress their free speech rights.

Read letter here.