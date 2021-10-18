Press Releases

10/18/2021

Governor Lamont Announces Electrical Utility Customers Will Soon Receive Robocall With Information on Assistance for Unpaid Bills

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno today announced that electrical utility customers in Connecticut will soon receive a robocall to raise awareness about the availability of funding for unpaid and overdue electrical utility bills through the state’s UniteCT program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Housing.

This effort is a continuation of an initiative that saw UniteCT deliver bulk payments in the amount of $17 million on behalf of Eversource and United Illuminating customers who are behind on their electrical utility payments. The Department of Housing is working with the other electric utility service providers in Connecticut to bring the same resources to their eligible customers.

The robocall, which is slated to go out on Tuesday, October 19, includes information in English delivered by Governor Lamont, and information in Spanish delivered by Commissioner Mosquera-Bruno.

“The Biden-Harris administration recognized that Connecticut is leading the nation in rolling out these emergency rental assistance funds, and we’re not going to rest on our oars,” Governor Lamont said. “It’s been a tough eighteen months, and these calls will let people know that UniteCT is here to help with their past-due electric bills. If you are or know of a household that has fallen behind on rent or electric utility payments, do not hesitate to go to the UniteCT website and apply for assistance.”

“Being able to assist households with electrical utility arrearages is another way that UniteCT has been able to aid our individuals and families as we continue on the road to recovery from the pandemic,” Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said. “This is a unique and innovative approach to assist households with arrearages dating back to April 2020. I look forward to continuing the collaboration with the utility companies as we bring our residents back to greater financial stability.”

UniteCT is funded by the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program, which is limited to families and individuals who rent their homes. The Department of Housing and the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority are collaborating on a separate federally funded Homeowner Assistance Fund that will provide assistance with mortgage payments and certain non-mortgage expenses.

The transcript of the robocall as delivered by Governor Lamont is as follows:

“Hi, this is Governor Ned Lamont. It’s been a tough 17 months, and we’re doing everything we can to help. I want to let you know that you’re more than likely eligible for our support in paying your past-due electric bills. The process is easy. All you need to do is confirm that you’re a renter with a household income that meets eligibility requirements in your area. Please press 1 to speak with a representative and confirm your eligibility now.”

For information on UniteCT, visit portal.ct.gov/DOH/DOH/Programs/UniteCT.