LUMO Launches To Help Companies Shore Up Pipeline Of Female Leaders
LUMO Programming Offers Radical New Way to Support Women & Reap the Rewards
Mothers are naturally creative and resourceful, and with the right support, they are generous, powerful leaders with the capacity to contribute to their families, employers, and communities.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies say they value gender equity and the role of working mothers, but a look at the numbers makes it clear that reaching gender parity will not happen without a new approach. “Keeping women in the workforce is a challenge that has landed squarely in companies’ laps. Employers know this and they don’t have the tools and bandwidth to provide adequate support. They need help,” explains Sarah Olin, PCC, co-founder, and CEO of LUMO, a collective of highly trained leadership coaches and mothers, providing the solutions companies need to support and develop the mothers in their ranks and reap the benefits of gender parity.
— Elena Arecco Bridgmon, Chief Administrative Officer LUMO
Recognizing that the best place to support working mothers is at the precipice of parenthood, LUMO has launched its inimitable Expecting Moms Online Program. Built for working mothers by working mothers and tested by working mothers, LUMO’s course provides support to women over the course of 18 months to help them successfully integrate work and motherhood. With 64% of women deciding to leave their job before they have their babies (OviaHealth Motherhood in America Report) and only 6% of mothers reporting “feeling empowered and that becoming a mother has helped them in their careers” (Motherly State of Motherhood Report May 2021), LUMO’s program gives companies a radical new way to support women before they consider off-ramping their careers.
“Women have long been told they can “have it all” but few have been given the navigational tools to make it happen. Without these tools, women often find themselves in an endless cycle of overwhelm and frustration,” explains Anna Conathan, LUMO’s co-founder. “LUMO’s program helps a woman map out her entire maternity journey and ultimately create both the vision and an action plan for successfully integrating work and life.”
There are many courses and resources that help women prepare for the needs of a baby. What makes LUMO’s program unique is that it focuses on the woman herself, preparing her for the transition into her new role as a mother. Part personal development program, part professional leadership training, LUMO’s virtual, self-paced course leads women through thought-provoking questionnaires, exercises, and checklists divided into three modules, Set Up for Success, Welcome to Your New Life, and Reentry. LUMO provides women access to the program and its materials for 18 months to ensure they have the support they need through the transformational experience of motherhood. Working mothers who tested LUMO’s program had this to say of their experience:
“I started working with LUMO after a period of significant changes in both my personal and professional life. I was feeling completely stuck - none of the magic tricks I’d used successfully before seemed to be working and I was at a loss as to how to move through the changes and create a new way forward. LUMO’s holistic approach was incredibly refreshing – rather than separately navigate life events, LUMO helped me to refocus on myself.“ - L.W., Charlotte
“Engaging with LUMO is one of the best decisions of my life. I literally feel like I am walking around with a lighter load. The positive changes I have been able to accomplish, for both my personal life and my business, with LUMO on my team has been life-changing.” - A.T. , Charlotte
LUMO’s focus on work-life integration enables a woman not only to stay in the workforce but to thrive there. “Motherhood is a significant transition and a tremendous opportunity for personal growth,” explains Elena Arecco Bridgmon, LUMO’s Chief Administrative Officer, “Mothers are naturally creative and resourceful, and with the right support, they are generous, powerful leaders and advocates with the capacity to contribute to their families, employers, and communities.” Companies that shore up their pipeline of female leadership and make the advancement of women leaders a priority, reap the benefits: higher employee retention rates, greater innovation, and more revenue (International Labour Organization: The Business Case for Change).
LUMO’s suite of corporate offerings is designed to suit the needs of the company and its parental talent. When millennials, who make up 90% of new parents in the US, feel their employers are actively assisting their professional development, instituting family-friendly policies, practices, and culture, they become loyal, powerful advocates for their companies and teams. With millennials comprising 35% of today’s workforce, and 83% of them saying they would change jobs for one with better family/lifestyle benefits, providing tailored support for parental talent is critical to companies’ efforts to attract, retain and develop the talent in their ranks.
A business by mothers for mothers, LUMO uses the tools, principles, and philosophies of leadership coaching to empower women around motherhood, their careers, their relationships, and any other areas of their lives where they are feeling unmoored, disempowered, or not living up to their full potential. LUMO’s corporate programs are built to suit the needs of companies and their parental talent in order to support not only parents in being successful but the company’s attraction, retention, and development of parental talent.
