I recognize that many times when I failed him, he has rescued me from my own mistakes” — Assaf Sawaya

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assaf Sawaya’s The Loving Heart: A Son Who Did Not Know His Father is an autobiography that accounts the author’s drastic transformation from being a drug dealer to a man of faith. It’s a wonderful testament of God’s unconditional love and man’s capacity to change his ways.

Published by Page Publishing, the book chronicles Sawaya’s life starting with his early years in his hometown, Douma, Lebanon; from setting up shop as a professional tailor in the US and later as a big time drug smuggler up until his eventual incarceration. Just like his father before him, Assaf Sawaya struggled with gambling addiction. He was introduced to the world of drug dealers by one of his high end clients which in turn gave Sawaya the means to sustain his gambling addiction. From pursuing his passion as a tailor to smuggling heroin from Lebanon; from having romantic affairs with countless women to confessing his flagrant crimes to district attorneys, Assaf Sawaya’s book is an honest to goodness contemplation on his incarceration and ensuing determination to live a life reflective of God’s goodness.

The author writes, “As a child, God has blessed me with a lasting smile at all times. I love everybody from every background. I am a seventy-three-year-old man, and I still have that smile and the loving heart that God blessed me with. Glory to God.” Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Loving Heart: A Son Who Did Not Know His Father” on Amazon and ThriftBooks.

The Loving Heart: A Son Who Did Not Know His Father

Written by Assaf Sawaya

