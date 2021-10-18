Governor Ron DeSantis Announces $6 Million Infrastructure Investment for Sumter County

SUMTERVILLE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a $6 million Florida Job Growth Grant Fund award to Sumter County to help complete a one and a half mile road expansion that serves a 300-acre industrial park. The road expansion will support high-demand fields like manufacturing and construction, creating nearly 7,000 jobs and adding an estimated $336 million in additional income for Sumter County residents. Governor DeSantis made this announcement as part of a several-weeks long tour of the state highlighting job growth, workforce training initiatives, and infrastructure investments in small and rural communities.

“Infrastructure projects are vital for the growth and development of new business in the State of Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am happy to award $6 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund for a road expansion that will help current development of the industrial park, create thousands of jobs, and ensure the continued success of Sumter County. Through strategic investments, like the ones I have announced over the past several weeks, we can continue the momentum of Florida’s vibrant industrial base.”

“This is not only an investment in Florida’s transportation system — this is an investment in job growth,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “Today is an example of how we are adding to our positive momentum, creating jobs, and driving our economy forward. This road expansion will mobilize and unify our investment in delivering the jobs and opportunities Floridians deserve.”

“Governor DeSantis’ award to Sumter County is a smart investment that will spur job growth and provide new and meaningful opportunities for the community,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle. “The Department remains committed to taking steps to strengthen, diversify, and grow Florida’s economy.”

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by DEO and Enterprise Florida (EFI) and chosen by the Governor to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

In 2020-21, $74 million in awards are available for projects that focus on rapidly developing a highly skilled workforce and on infrastructure initiatives that attract businesses, create jobs, and promote economic growth. DEO and EFI are currently accepting proposals. For more information, click here

###