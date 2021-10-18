2021-10-18 10:58:11.63 $217,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won In Jefferson County

Submit Release
$217,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won In Jefferson County

A lucky Show Me Cash player from Jefferson County has claimed the $217,000 jackpot won on Oct. 2. The winning ticket was sold at On The Run, 7005 Old Hwy 30, in Cedar Hill.

The winner’s ticket was the 42nd jackpot-winning Show Me Cash ticket to be sold in 2021. So far this year, Show Me Cash jackpot winners have won a combined $6.1 million in prizes.

In the last fiscal year, winning Missouri Lottery tickets sold in Jefferson County amounted to more than $38.9 million in player prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and educational programs in the county received more than $13.5 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

