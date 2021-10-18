Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Crash In Harford County

Maryland State Police News Release

(BEL AIR, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that left one person injured Monday afternoon in Harford County.

Shortly after 12 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to Pulaski Highway (U.S. 40) near Reeds Run Road in Edgewood, Maryland, for a report of a pedestrian being struck.

The victim, an unidentified male, was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries. The pedestrian was walking on or near the right shoulder of the road when he was struck.

According to a preliminary investigation, the striking vehicle is a gray or silver Nissan passenger car. The vehicle should have damage to the passenger side headlight and will be missing the passenger side mirror. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.  

 ###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov

