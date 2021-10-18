Middlesex Barracks/ Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communications
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A304108
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/13/21 at 0910hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communications
ACCUSED: Anthony Russell
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM: James Lamonda
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/13/21 State Police in Middlesex were made aware of a threatening incident.
Subsequent investigation indicated that Anthony Russell had sent numerous
threatening text messages to James Lamonda. On 10/18/21 Troopers located Russell
and issued him a citation to appear in Court for the offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/21/21
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
