Middlesex Barracks/ Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communications

CASE#: 21A304108

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/13/21 at 0910hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone or other Electronic Communications

ACCUSED: Anthony Russell

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VICTIM: James Lamonda

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/13/21 State Police in Middlesex were made aware of a threatening incident.

Subsequent investigation indicated that Anthony Russell had sent numerous

threatening text messages to James Lamonda. On 10/18/21 Troopers located Russell

and issued him a citation to appear in Court for the offense.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/21/21

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Armin Nukic

Vermont State Police

Troop A-Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648