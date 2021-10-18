Press Releases

10/18/2021

Governor Lamont Announces Online Sports Wagering, iCasino Opens Tuesday to All Adults 21 and Older in Connecticut

Opening Follows the Completion of a Successful Seven-Day Soft Launch

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has authorized the full launch of online sports wagering and iCasino in Connecticut to begin at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation, the Mohegan Tribe, and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe may begin offering online wagering to all adults of legal betting age through their online gaming operating partners, which include Rush Street Interactive, FanDuel, and DraftKings, respectively. Both tribes may also offer iCasino. More than 130 games have been approved by the Department of Consumer Protection for both the FanDuel and DraftKings apps.

The statewide launch of sports betting and iCasino follows the completion of a successful seven-day soft launch that began October 12. FanDuel, DraftKings, and Rush Street Interactive may begin establishing patron accounts for all adults 21 and older at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

“This is an exciting moment for our state and our tribal partners,” Governor Lamont said. “Connecticut has proven to be a leader when it comes to the gaming economy going back decades, and that legacy will continue with the launch of these new online options for all eligible residents. I am very proud to say that I placed the first legal, in-person sports wager in our state’s history just two weeks ago, and I encourage those who want to participate in placing wagers to do so, responsibly. I extend my gratitude to the staff at the Department of Consumer Protection for their efforts over the last several months to make this possible, particularly since this is one of the fastest state implementations of online gaming and sports wagering of any state in the nation.”

“Thank you to everyone who participated in this process to ensure an effective soft launch for online gaming platforms,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said. “This is an exciting time in our state, and we are proud of the work we have done to ensure a safe and successful gaming landscape in Connecticut. We encourage everyone to enjoy these new forms of entertainment responsibly.”

Information about gaming in Connecticut is available at ct.gov/gaming.

Information on services available in Connecticut for those who may have a problem with gambling is available at portal.ct.gov/problemgaming.