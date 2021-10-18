Social Security Disability Lawyers Navigate 14 Categories of Job Impairments
For people applying for Social Security Disability benefits, this law firm provides a guide to impairments that qualify.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When illness or injury brings a career to a halt, obtaining monthly Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits can be vital for workers to maintain their economic well-being and sense of dignity.
For many applicants, this isn’t easy. According to Social Security’s own website, fewer than 40 percent of those who apply are ultimately accepted for monthly benefits.
While it’s not easy to qualify, adults seeking disability benefits could potentially be approved under one of 14 categories of impairments, including hundreds of specific conditions that Social Security officially recognizes.
Certain law firms are dedicated to navigating this process for people who can’t work due to serious health problems. One leader in this legal niche is Nash Disability Law, which helps people work through how to qualify for SSDI in Chicago .
Nash provides a guide to the specific requirements a disability application must meet for different impairments on the list. The firm’s disability lawyers also have strategies for how to help people qualify even when their medical conditions don’t perfectly match a Social Security listing.
Nash Disability Law deals with the complicated Social Security system every day and provides consultations to help applicants evaluate whether their impairments might qualify them for disability benefits.
