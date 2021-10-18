Update on Retaining Wall Project Along Little Pine Creek Road in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing a progress update on the retaining wall project along Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Cummings Township, Lycoming County. The retaining wall project began in April of 2021 and is located in two locations along Pine Creek Road.

The first location, approximately .75 miles north of the intersection of Route 44 and Little Pine Creek Road has encountered unforeseeable delays due to subsurface rock quality conditions. This will delay the completion of the project at this site until September of 2022. Motorists can expect a single 17-foot-wide lane using a stop sign at each end, during the winter months, at this location.

The second location, approximately 2.2 miles north of Route 44 and Little Pine Creek Road, will be open to two-lanes of traffic during the upcoming winter months. In the Spring of 2022, the contractor, will complete the associated roadway work for this area.

LTT Trucking LLC, is the primary contractor for the $1.7 million, project. Work includes the construction of two retaining walls, new asphalt pavement, line painting and guiderails.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for slow or stopped vehicles and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

