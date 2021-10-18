10/18/20021 Update Traffic Delays Expected on Route 287 Beginning Next Week in Tioga Township, Tioga County

10/18/2021 Update: All Major Work for the bridge project on Route 287 over the Tioga River, in Tioga Township, Tioga County is now complete.​

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 287 in Tioga Township, Tioga County are advised that the bridge rehabilitation project will continue next week. The bridge is located a half-mile north of the intersection with Route 1030 and a half-mile south of the intersection with Route 15.

On Wednesday, May 19, Monday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 26, the contractor, Wolyniec Construction, Inc., will begin placing the new deck on the bridge. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. The existing construction traffic signals will be set to flashing during while work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours and weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, dates may change.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for stopped traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Wolyniec Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $3.8 million bridge rehabilitation project is expected to be completed by November 20, 2021. Work includes removal and replacement of the bridge deck, repair of substructures, new drainage, guiderail upgrades and painting of the existing steel structure as well as associated roadway approach work.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

