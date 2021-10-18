Recycled Construction Aggregates Market Analysis 2018 Insights & Top Key Players with Opportunities Forecast to 2027
Recycled Construction Aggregates Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report studies the recycled construction aggregates market worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions. In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, Fact.MR has included a new report on recycled construction aggregates market to its wide online database including upcoming trends and market growth factors through 2027. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants.
The recycled construction aggregates market is highly fragmented in nature, with large presence of regional and local players who provide solutions in a particular geographic area. Considering the nature of the industry, with not too stringent technology and capital requirements, the market has seen the foray of emerging players and new market entrants. The industry is also regulated by environmental laws that varies from region to region. Established players have a significant presence in developed regions with a strong compliance policy, whereas mid-sized and new players in emerging countries continue to seek services to aid them in remaining compliant with regulations. Some notable developments in the recycled construction aggregates market have been listed below.
CEMEX will deliver around 55,000 cubic yards of ready-mix concrete for phase one of the Plaza Coral Gables, which is likely to be completed by 2020. CEMEX is also expected to supply more than 170 thousand cubic meters of hydraulic concrete for 50 Km of La Gloria-San Fernando stretch main commercial route between Mexico and the United States.
LafargeHolcim has been awarded infrastructure contract by British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure of over CAD 100 million for a major highway improvement project in Vancouver, Canada. LafargeHolcim also acquired Metro Mix, LCC - the provider of ready-mix concrete in Colorado.
Vulcan Materials Company acquired Aggregates USA, LCC. The acquisition includes sixteen rail distribution yard in South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia, and three granite quarries in Georgia.
Tarmac is expected to create new cycling and walking connections in Cambridge. The company will deliver first phase of the Abby Chesterton Bridge and Chisholm Trail for pedestrians and cyclist to travel off-road across Cambridge.
CRH acquired Ash Grove Cement Company, located in Overland Park, Kansas, US for total consideration of US$ 3.5 billion.
The report offers detailed profiles of all the leading players in the recycled construction aggregates market. Some of the major companies operating in the market are Delta Sand & Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Aggregate Industries Management, Inc., Green Stone Materials, CEMEX, Vulcan Materials Company, CESPA, LafargeHolcim Ltd., CRH Plc., and Tarmac.
Rapid urbanization, and proliferation in construction and infrastructure development activities allude significant amount of waste being generated worldwide, which has been a key environment concern among industrialists. Continued emphasis on the environmental conservation has further instigated the critical need for recycling and reusing construction materials. According to the European Commission, construction and demolition waste account for nearly 25%-30% of the waste generated in the EU. Estimations from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) state that, in 2015, around 548 million tons of construction and demolition debris was generated in the US. Significant efforts are being taken by governments in countries such as the US, the Netherlands, and Germany, apropos of construction and demolition waste recycling and reuse. Introduction of new standards by the EU for recycling and reuse of construction and demolition waste in drainage, building, roads, and other construction projects, has further created growth opportunities for the recycled construction aggregates market.
Recycled construction aggregates continue to witness robust demand in line with growth of the residential construction and infrastructure development projects worldwide. According to the Global Construction 2030, published by Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, the worldwide construction output is likely to reach $15.5 trillion by 2030, with US, China, and India accounting 57% of the global growth. Governments in developing countries are introducing a wide range of housing schemes and residential programs, which has created demand for cost-effective, recycled construction aggregates. Additionally, road construction activities have significantly contributed to natural resource depletion, which has necessitated adoption of recycled construction aggregates in the area.
Major highway projects are underway in many countries to provide better connectivity, creating opportunities for business. Old building and bridges are being increasingly demolished in Europe, owing to the structural deterioration beyond repairs. Hence, recycling of demolition waste is emerging as a feasible solution in new construction after demolition of old structures. EU under the Waste Framework Directive aims to recycle around 70% of construction and demolition waste by 2020.
Resurgent Growth in Residential Construction and Infrastructure Development to Uphold Demand
Recycled construction aggregates continue to witness robust demand in line with the growth of the residential construction and infrastructure development projects worldwide.
According to the Global Construction 2030, published by Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, the worldwide construction output is likely to reach $15.5 trillion by 2030, with US, China, and India accounting for 57% of the global growth.
Governments in developing countries are introducing a wide range of housing schemes and residential programs, which has created a demand for cost-effective, recycled construction aggregates.
Additionally, road construction activities have significantly contributed to natural resource depletion, which has necessitated the adoption of recycled construction aggregates in the area.
Major highway projects are underway in many countries to provide better connectivity, creating opportunities for business. Old buildings and bridges are being increasingly demolished in Europe, owing to the structural deterioration beyond repairs.
Hence, recycling of demolition waste is emerging as a feasible solution in new construction after the demolition of old structures. EU under the Waste Framework Directive aims to recycle around 70% of construction and demolition waste by 2020.
