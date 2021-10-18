Central State University Foundation Announces First-Ever Lawrence & Judith Dawson Scholarship Recipient, Kaylah Huston

Kaylah Huston, the first recipient of the Lawrence & Judith Dawson Scholarship Program

The Central State University Foundation is pleased to announce Kaylah Huston as the first recipient of the Lawrence & Judith Dawson Scholarship Program.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Central State University Foundation (CSUF) is pleased to announce incoming freshman Kaylah Huston as the first recipient of the Lawrence & Judith Dawson Scholarship Program. A Miami Valley native, Ms. Huston graduated from Trotwood-Madison High School with a 3.6 GPA. She brings her passion for track and a driving desire to earn her degree in accounting to Central State University, one of Ohio’s two historically black universities.

“I’ve always wanted to go to college. I’m excited to have the opportunity to attend Central State University. Thanks to the Lawrence & Judith Dawson Scholarship, I’ll be able to pursue my dreams at CSU,” said Ms. Huston.

The newly founded Lawrence & Judith Dawson Scholarship Program was established to attract exceptional students to CSU. The program is a four-year, merit-based scholarship awarded to graduating high school seniors with high academic and leadership potential, enabling students who will not only impact the classroom but the campus community as well to attend CSU.

“The CSUF board is thrilled Ms. Huston chose CSU, and we’re even happier to support her college journey through the Lawrence & Judith Dawson Scholarship Program. We cannot wait to see her talents continue to blossom at CSU,” said Dr. Veronica Watkins, CSUF Executive Director.

The Lawrence & Judith Dawson Scholarship Program is the latest initiative put forward by the Foundation. Since 2001, CSUF has raised more than $32 million through donations, bequests, and gifts to support CSU and its students. Along with managing over 150 endowed funds, the Foundation has awarded an average of $225,000 in scholarships per year. CSUF has also invested heavily to strengthen academic programs and support campus improvements at the university, including the purchase of the CSU Dayton Campus, construction of Residence Hall, accreditation for the College of Education, and more.

