Traffic Fatality: 3900 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 10:07 pm, a pedestrian was crossing the road outside of the crosswalk in the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The operator of a 2011 Ford Focus was travelling eastbound on Benning Road. The operator struck the victim then came to a stop and remained on the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 73 year-old Gary Minor, of Northeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

###

