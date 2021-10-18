Platte County First to Sign on to Missouri Attorney General’s Opioid Lawsuit

Oct 18, 2021, 13:46 PM by AG Schmitt

Today, The Platte County Commission voted to join Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's fight against opioid abuse. A lawsuit was filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office against Johnson & Johnson in 2018, and was expanded in 2019. The global settlement, which was announced in July of 2021, includes Johnson & Johnson and three major opioid distributors (AmerisourceBergen, McKesson, and Cardinal Health). The settlement could bring just over half a billion dollars to victims of opioid abuse in Missouri. Since announcing the settlement, the Attorney General’s Office has been aggressively engaging counties and subdivisions about obtaining sign-on.