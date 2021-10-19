GenieMD Announces TU SALUD VIRTUAL’s Adoption of iVisit Remote Patient Monitoring Platform
Extending the delivery of care model into the home - do you know the state of wellness of your patients with chronic conditions?
GenieMD is excited about the opportunity to further our partnership with Tu Salud Virtual by broadening virtual care services in the Territory of Puerto Rico”DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenieMD, provider of a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based, mobile-first virtual care services platform, announces the adoption of their integrated Remote Patient Monitoring module by Tu Salud Virtual. Tu Salud Virtual is reimagining the delivery of care in Puerto Rico by pioneering the integration of telemedicine services into their standard delivery of care model. Tu Salud Virtual leverages a white-labeled instance of GenieMD’s unified virtual care platform and is expanding its use by incorporating the Remote Patient Monitoring elements of the platform - scaling their virtual services across their community of care.
COVID-19 has certainly forced health systems to rethink delivery of care models. Telehealth quickly moved from a “nice to have” to a “must have” clinical service offering. In the past 18+ months virtual care models have quickly advanced to a reimagined delivery of care model incorporating Remote Patient Modeling, Chronic Care Management and soon Remote Therapeutics Monitoring. Each of these models are bundled into GenieMD’s Unified Virtual Care platform, iVisit. Dr. Juan Ramos, CEO at Tu Salud Virtual, states, “Given our experience with GenieMD iVisit platform and testing the robust features of the RPM services, there is very high confidence it will further enhance the delivery of care model across our community of care.”
GenieMD’s rich integration of over 400+ medical devices allow our iVisit clients to provide personalized care programs to support the diverse needs of their patient population. “GenieMD is excited about the opportunity to further our partnership with Tu Salud Virtual by broadening virtual care services in the Territory of Puerto Rico” said, Tom Foley, Chief Growth Officer of GenieMD. He continued, stating, “Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Monitoring bundled with different modalities of Telehealth services is a great extension of the care plan to advance a patient along the awareness to wellness continuum.”
About TU SALUD VIRTUAL
Tu Salud Virtual are pioneers in providing telemedicine service in Puerto Rico via innovative ways to receive medical care online in the comfort of the patient’s home. In addition to the virtual care engagement, Tu Salud Virtual further enhances virtual services by providing electronic prescription to the pharmacy of one’s choice, drug refills, laboratory and image referrals, medical excuses and patients have immediate access to their medical record. To learn more visit https://www.tusaludvirtual.com/
About GenieMD
GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of virtual care solutions. GenieMD offers customized, white-labeled virtual care solutions to hospitals, health networks, large group practices, commercial insurance carriers, schools, and self-insured employers. Its enterprise clients are based throughout the United States as well as in Europe, Asia and South America. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming healthcare to provide the best and fastest care to patients when they need it most. GenieMD is LegitScript-approved, having met the highest standards for legality, safety, and transparency. To learn more, visit https://www.geniemd.com
