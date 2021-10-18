Community Shares of Colorado's Online Silent Auction Goes Live Today
DENVER - October 18, 2021 To continue celebrating its 35th anniversary, Community Shares of Colorado is hosting its first standalone virtual silent (http://bidpal.net/csc2021) starting today through October 21. Some of the auction items include a pizza party for 15 children and parents at Anthony's Pizza and Pasta, a gourmet meal cooked in your home by Denver chef Jennifer Osheroff (which includes all the food), a sampler box of food by The Women's Bean Project, and a night at Cherry Creek's boutique hotel Halcyon.
"I believe that we, as a community, should support local nonprofits, such as Community Shares, because it's the right thing to do," said John LeBel, CEO and president of Anthony's Pizza and Pasta. "By supporting these nonprofits, we are being socially responsible and will raise much needed funds for the more than 100 Colorado-based nonprofits that Community Shares supports."
About Community Shares of Colorado
Since Community Shares of Colorado's inception in 1986, Community Shares has been a leader in community-based philanthropy. Colorado's Community Giving Fund connects Coloradans with the charities and causes they care about most through workplace giving and corporate social responsibility, while directly partnering and supporting more than 100 local nonprofits working towards social change.
Community Shares has identified eight cause areas reflecting the diversity of Coloradans and the shared interest in building a more vital and vibrant state. These eight cause areas are: promoting animal welfare, conserving Colorado's environment, working for a just society, fostering local arts and media, accessing education opportunities, improving health options, assisting people in need and building stronger communities. Some of the nonprofits Community Shares supports are The Women's Bean Project, Groundwork Denver, Art Student League of Denver, Wild Animal Sanctuary, Center on Colfax and The Gathering Place. For a full list of Community Shares Member Agencies, please go to: https://www.cshares.org/about-our-members.html.
Community Shares programs inspire accessible, meaningful and transformational philanthropy through incremental giving options like payroll contributions and workplace engagement options such as matching funds, employee volunteer incentives and corporate giving strategies. The Community Shares offices are located in the Colorado Collaborative for Nonprofits at 789 Sherman Street in Denver, CO. cshares.org
