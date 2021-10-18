ADOT issues ‘Notice to Proceed’ for construction of the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

PHOENIX – The Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project achieved a major milestone, as the Arizona Department of Transportation has issued the formal Notice to Proceed to Broadway Curve Constructors to begin construction in earnest on the 11-mile project.

A new project video in English and Spanish provides a glimpse at what motorists and others in the region can expect when construction is completed in late 2024.

Most work on ADOT’s largest urban freeway reconstruction project will occur on east- and westbound I-10 between the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and I-17. Additional work will occur on east- and westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) between I-10 and Hardy Drive and on north- and southbound State Route 143 between I-10 and the Salt River.

The project work zone has three segments: the west segment between 24th and 40th Street; the center segment between 40th Street and approximately Southern Avenue, including SR 143; and the east segment between approximately Southern Avenue and Ray Road, including US 60. At times, work will occur in all three segments simultaneously.

Broadway Curve Constructors began preconstruction activities this spring, including utility relocation, geotechnical investigation, work zone set up and removal of the rubberized asphalt. In the coming weeks, ADOT anticipates construction to begin on the median concrete barrier walls in the west segment, and in the east segment where native plants and trees will be salvaged so they can be transplanted when construction is complete.

Most of the immediate construction will occur in the east segment on eastbound I-10 between Baseline and Ray roads, where crews will begin to do earthwork, modify catch basins and extend storm drain pipes.

Crews will pause work that requires highway closures during the holiday season between mid-November and early January 2022. Some construction activity that does not directly impact motorists will continue.

Through 2022, crews will widen eastbound I-10 in the east segment. They’ll also build sound walls where warranted and begin widening the Guadalupe Road bridge over east- and westbound I-10. ADOT anticipates all improvement work on eastbound I-10 between Baseline and Ray roads to be complete next year.

Beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2023, work will include building new bridges at 48th Street and Broadway Road; constructing Collector-Distributor (CD) roads between Baseline Road and 40th Street; widening I-10; reconfiguring ramps; and widening or constructing bridges throughout the project area, including the two I-10 bridges over the Salt River.

A third phase of work is set for late 2023 through summer 2024, and will significantly impact SR 143 and I-10 through the Broadway Curve. With CD road construction complete, crews will build the new direct connections between I-10 and SR 143. Drivers will be able to use the new CD roads as an alternate route while sections of I-10 remain under construction.

The final phase of work is scheduled for summer through late 2024, with the focus on finishing lighting, signage and landscaping; putting down the final road surfaces; and lane striping.

ADOT encourages everyone who lives, works and drives in the project area to stay ahead of the curve by downloading the free mobile app and signing up for email alerts for traffic and project updates. Information is also available at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Government’s Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.