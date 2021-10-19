Halifax Plantation Reopening After Installation New Champion Bermuda Greens
Champion Bermuda will provide a smooth, fast putting surface at Halifax, which is home to some of the Daytona Beach’s area’s most undulating greensDAYTONA BEACH, FLA., US, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halifax Plantation, one of the Daytona Beach area’s most popular layouts, is reopening after a greens restoration project that has the Bill Amick design in prime condition with the peak golf season on the horizon.
Halifax installed new Champion Ultradwarf Bermudagrass, which is ideally suited to the warm weather that makes Daytona Beach so attractive to golfers. Champion Bermuda has been installed on more than 500 courses in the Southeast, including layouts such as Seminole Golf Club and Pinehurst Resort’s No. 2 course.
Halifax Plantation will host a “Members Only” preview the week of October 15 and will fully reopen to the public on October 23.
Nestled within a magnificent canopy of century-old oaks and tall pines on high rolling terrain, Halifax Plantation is one of the most picturesque courses along the Central Florida coast.
Daytona Beach is home to nearly 20 golf courses and is one of Florida’s fastest rising golf destinations as players relish the opportunity to enjoy a trip that delivers good times on and off the course. LPGA International, home to the Jones and Hills layouts, is the area’s most acclaimed facility, and it’s joined by a pair of Donald Ross designs in the South Course at Daytona Beach Golf Club and New Smyrna Golf Club.
Off the course, the “World’s Most Famous Beach” and Daytona International Speedway are just the start of the good times. The Daytona Beach Ale Trail, a collection of more than 20 craft breweries and tap rooms, means a good, cold drink is never far away, and fresh, locally sourced seafood is at the heart of the area’s thriving dining scene.
Daytona Beach’s idyllic weather and an outstanding selection of golf courses make it a near perfect winter destination. From November through May, the area’s average high temperatures range from a low of 68 degrees Fahrenheit in January to a high of 85 in May, highlighting the appeal of the area’s subtropical climate.
For more information on a Daytona Beach golf trip, visit DaytonaBeach.golf.
