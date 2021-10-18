October 18, 2021 - Herring Files 13 Housing Discrimination Lawsuits

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Director of Communication Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ Herring files 13 lawsuits against 29 Richmond-area real estate providers alleging discrimination against Virginians based on source of income; These are the first lawsuits filed under a new 2020 Virginia law ~

RICHMOND (October 18, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) has filed 13 separate lawsuits against 29 real estate companies, that own and operate rental housing, for alleged illegal housing discrimination in Richmond, Chesterfield, and Henrico. Attorney General Herring and his Office of Civil Rights alleges that these real estate providers categorically rejected callers who disclosed that they intended to use their Housing Choice Voucher to pay rent. Under a Virginia law that became effective in July 2020, it is illegal for landlords to discriminate against people who use assistance to secure housing. These are the first lawsuits filed in Virginia to enforce the Virginia Fair Housing Law’s prohibition on source of income discrimination.

“Every single Virginian has the right to a safe, comfortable home, regardless of whether they have some assistance paying their rent,” said Attorney General Herring . “Blocking Virginians who would use a Housing Choice Voucher to pay their rent is outright housing discrimination and will not be tolerated in Virginia. I want to thank my Office of Civil Rights for their hard work and dedication to putting a stop to discrimination of any kind in the Commonwealth, as well as the Housing Rights Initiative for bringing this alleged illegal conduct to my team’s attention. In Virginia, if you can pay the rent, you deserve the chance to qualify for the home you want.”

Last spring, during National Fair Housing Month, Attorney General Herring highlighted new housing discrimination protections for Virginians that included source of income as a protected class under the Virginia Fair Housing Law. Because of legislation that Attorney General Herring supported, it is now unlawful in Virginia for housing providers to discriminate against someone because of their source of income. These new protections ensure that all Virginians seeking housing – including those who use Housing Choice Vouchers or receive other governmental assistance – will have a fair chance to qualify for a home of their choice.

Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights has filed 13 lawsuits against 29 defendants who refused to even consider renting to someone with a Housing Choice Voucher. In each of the 13 lawsuits, the Commonwealth is seeking an injunction to stop the illegal discrimination, monetary damages, as well as civil penalties and costs to the Commonwealth.

Evidence of discrimination by these companies came to the OCR from Housing Rights Initiative (HRI), a national nonprofit housing watchdog group dedicated to promoting fair and lawful housing practices. HRI conducted a series of fair housing tests wherein callers posing as prospective tenants (“testers”) contacted housing providers. On recorded phone calls that OCR alleges to be discriminatory, staff for the real estate companies told the testers outright that they do not accept Housing Choice Vouchers. Attorney General Herring alleges that rejection constitutes direct evidence of illegal housing discrimination based on source of funds.

Housing Assistance and Non-Discrimination

The Housing Choice Voucher Program (sometimes referred to as “Section 8”) was enacted nationally in 1974 to enable low-income Americans to live in private, market-rate housing. Since then, Vouchers have been used by millions of people, many of whom are Black, single mothers, people with disabilities, or seniors. A Housing Choice Voucher empowers families to choose to live in thriving, integrated neighborhoods of opportunity, but the program only works when landlords in those neighborhoods allow Housing Choice Voucher holders to apply. For far too long, housing providers have shunned Housing Choice Voucher holders, effectively locking those families in unsafe, disinvested neighborhoods, and consequentially, cycles of intergenerational poverty.

Since 2020, the Virginia Fair Housing Law has specifically outlawed housing discrimination based on source of funds, making it illegal for landlords to refuse prospective tenants or treat tenants differently simply because they rely on vouchers or other forms of housing assistance. Despite this, Defendants have failed to comply by categorically refusing to rent to tenants with Vouchers. In ignoring the law and thwarting the purposes of the program, Defendants have effectively removed the “choice” in “Housing Choice Voucher.”

“These lawsuits against 29 discriminatory real estate companies illustrate that strong tenant protections along with partnerships between housing non-profits and proactive government agencies are the secret ingredients for protecting vulnerable tenants against housing discrimination. Without the Virginia Fair Housing Law and the Virginia Attorney General’s office, our organization would have never been able to shine a light on these pervasive and unlawful housing practices. We hope our investigation, this lawsuit, Virginia’s anti-discrimination laws, and our partnership with the Attorney General’s office serves as a housing enforcement model for the rest of the country,” said Aaron Carr, Founder and Executive Director of Housing Rights Initiative .

“The Virginia Fair Housing Office is proud to partner with the Office of the Attorney General in enforcing equal housing opportunities. Working together, we will promote understanding of and compliance with the source of funds protection, to benefit housing providers as well as residents and neighborhoods across Virginia,” said Lizbeth Hayes, Virginia Fair Housing Office Director at the Department of Professional & Occupational Regulation .

Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights alleges that the following real estate providers are liable for housing discrimination based on source of funds:

RICHMOND

Campus-Sydnor, LLC d/b/a The Sydnor Flats; CCSHP The Collection, LLC d/b/a The Collection Midtown; and Campus Apartments, LLC d/b/a Pierce Arrow Properties

PMC Kensington Court Apartments, LLC; 1806 East Franklin Street, LLC; 403 Stockton Street, LLC; PMC/Seaboard, LLC; and PMC Property Group, Inc

Harrison Street Development LLC and 18 th Street Management, LLC

Street Management, LLC FC Cameron Kinney LLC and Brookfield Properties Multifamily, LLC

Studio Row LLC and Fulton Hill Properties, LLC

Shockoe Realty Ventures LLC and Gates, Hudson, and Associates, Inc.

Miller & Rhoads Condominium Association, Inc. and HRI Properties, LLC.

CB Richmond Associates, L.C. and Rangewater Residential, LLC

Historic Broad Pioneers, LLC d/b/a Metro Sound Apartments

HENRICO

Copper Springs Property LP and Bell Partners Inc.

MDO Champions LLC and CORE Realty Holdings Management, Inc.

CHESTERFIELD

Falling Creek BL Owner LLC and Brick Lane LLC

Dominion Realty Partners, LLC and Rivergate KW Management LLC

About Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights

The Office of Civil Rights, established by Attorney General Herring in 2021, investigates and brings lawsuits to challenge discriminatory patterns and practices that harm Virginia residents. The Office of Civil Rights is the culmination of a multiyear plan to expand the authority and resources dedicated to protecting the civil rights of Virginians, and to place the protection of civil rights at the center of the mission of the Office of Attorney General.

If you believe you have a housing discrimination complaint, please reach out to the Virginia Fair Housing Office to file a complaint at:

You can find a zip file to download the 13 complaints here.

