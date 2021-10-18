Injured Hiker Rescued on Mt. Monadnock in Jaffrey

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Kevin Thomas Houghton 603-271-3361 October 18, 2021

Jaffrey, NH – On October 17, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by Monadnock State Park of an injured hiker. The hiker was located on the White Dot Trail a short distance below the summit. The victim, 42-year-old Caroline Rocha of North Attleboro, MA, had suffered a fall at approximately 3:30 p.m. and was in need of assistance.

Monadnock Park staff, good Samaritans, members of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, and Conservation Officers from the Fish and Game Department responded to the White Arrow Trail. After assessment by Monadnock Park staff, it was determined that Rocha would need to be carried down the mountain in a litter. It was also determined that the quickest way off the mountain would be to ascend a short distance to the summit and then go down the White Arrow Trial to an awaiting ambulance. Rescue teams endured wet, steep, and rocky trail conditions to make it to the Old Toll Road and an awaiting Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Rocha was transported by ambulance to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game Department search and rescue activities.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.