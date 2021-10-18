Oct. 18, 2021, 01:40:00 PM

VA stands up commission to recommend new Veterans Health Administration Under Secretary

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs established a commission to identify candidates to lead and manage the Veterans Health Administration.

The position is for the Under Secretary for Health, who oversees the country’s largest health care system — which has an approximate annual budget of $61 billion — and supervises the delivery of care to more than 9 million enrolled Veterans.

Those being considered must have substantial experience in connection with the programs of VHA or programs of similar content and scope. By law, the appointment is made without regard to political affiliation and solely on demonstrated ability in the medical profession, policy formulation, and health care administration and fiscal management.

Duties of the post include overseeing the operation of VA’s more than 1,200 sites of care, including hospitals, community-based outpatient clinics, nursing homes, domiciliaries and 300 Vet Centers. The candidates should have a demonstrated ability to conceptualize and implement a vision, while being an advocate who can move an ambitious agenda forward to meet the needs of Veterans.

VHA is the nation's largest provider of graduate medical education and a major contributor to medical and scientific research. More than 73,000 active volunteers, 123,000 health professions trainees, and 306,000 full-time, health-care professionals and support staff are an integral part of the VHA community.

