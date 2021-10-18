Press Releases

10/18/2021

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff in Honor of General Colin Powell

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that – in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of respect for General Colin Powell – he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on the evening of Friday, October 22, 2021.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.