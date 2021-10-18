Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Mike Doyle

“Mike Doyle is a friend and dedicated public servant, whose twenty-six years representing the people of Pittsburgh and its suburbs are a testament to the respect he has earned from his constituents as a tireless fighter on their behalf. Over the course of his tenure, I have been proud to work closely with Mike to promote economic opportunity for all Americans. “Serving as Chair of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, Mike has been a leader on issues of telecommunications access and fairness, working to expand Americans’ ability to connect online with opportunities to learn, work, and build community. I was proud to join him in Pittsburgh a few years ago to tour the Energy Innovation Center and Carnegie Mellon University’s National Robotics Engineering Center. That visit was part of our common effort to promote innovation and entrepreneurship through House Democrats’ Make It In America plan. The men and women of organized labor have been fortunate to have Mike, the son of a steelworker, as a longtime champion, as have the families of Americans with autism, for whom he founded and led the Congressional Autism Caucus. In the 117th Congress, he has helped shape our policies to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic while leading key efforts under President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. “Mike’s presence in the House will be greatly missed, not only by those from Western Pennsylvania but by his colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Surely, the Members on our Democratic Congressional Baseball Team will be heartbroken to lose their longtime manager and coach. I join in thanking Mike for his service and wish him, his wife Susan, and their family all the best as he looks ahead to retirement.”