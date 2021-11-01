EvergreenHealth selects Boulder Care as telehealth outpatient addiction treatment partner
EvergreenHealth selects Boulder Care as their outpatient addiction medicine partner, offering long-term support and telehealth treatment for substance use.
Boulder’s philosophy of care, clinical expertise, and overall approach to addiction medicine...is exactly what we were looking for to even better support our patients and community.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvergreenHealth, the award-winning public hospital district in the Seattle metropolitan area of Washington state, and Boulder Care, a digital clinic that provides medical treatment and recovery services for substance use disorders (SUD), have partnered to provide ongoing, longitudinal support for patients with SUD. The partnership seeks to improve the continuum of addiction care: keeping patients engaged in virtual care after receiving onsite care at the EvergreenHealth Recovery Center or Emergency Department – and in turn, improving long-term outcomes.
— Eric Britt, Director of the Recovery Center at EvergreenHealth
EvergreenHealth began evaluating different outpatient addiction care delivery models in 2020, in an effort to improve access and availability. At the time, EvergreenHealth was operating an inpatient Recovery Center at their Monroe facility, as well as an outpatient Addiction Medicine Clinic in their Kirkland facility. As COVID-19 exacerbated the SUD crisis and heightened demand for treatment, EvergreenHealth resolved to partner with a provider group to augment their in-person offerings.
“Partnering with a new organization is a really big deal for us. We have very high quality standards,” shares Eric Britt, Director of the Recovery Center at EvergreenHealth. “It involves our patients’ lives, and the health of our community. Boulder’s philosophy of care, clinical expertise, and overall approach to addiction medicine was all perfectly aligned with us here at EvergreenHealth. This highly accessible virtual care model helps remove barriers and is exactly what we were looking for to even better support our patients and community.”
The partnership also creates a seamless pathway for patients to access other necessary healthcare services. Boulder’s Care Team supports patients’ overall health and well-being, including by connecting them with EvergreenHealth’s primary care providers, OB/GYN physicians and other specialists or services, as well as a higher level of addiction care depending on each patient’s individual need.
“Boulder is deeply honored to be partnering with EvergreenHealth to support and extend the exceptional care their teams provide in the community,” shares Boulder Care CEO & Founder, Stephanie Strong. “Our virtual modality enables us to serve patients wherever they are: eliminating access barriers such as transportation, stigma, and time away from work and family. By leveraging telemedicine, we can augment in-person services to ensure continuity and longitudinal support. In partnership with EvergreenHealth, we aim to help people stay safe and achieve long-term recovery.”
ABOUT EVERGREENHEALTH
EvergreenHealth is an integrated health care system serving nearly one million residents in King and Snohomish counties with a breadth of services and programs that are among the most comprehensive in the region. Formed as a public hospital district in 1972, EvergreenHealth includes a 318-bed acute care medical center in Kirkland and a 72-bed hospital, EvergreenHealth Monroe, which is an accredited, full-service public hospital district established in 1960 in Monroe, Washington. The system also includes a network of 12 primary care practices, six urgent care centers, more than two dozen specialty care practices, extensive home care and hospice services, and 24/7 emergency care from its Kirkland, Monroe and Redmond locations. EvergreenHealth remains committed to its purpose to enrich the health and well-being of the community by providing clinical excellence in more than 80 specialties and through extensive community health outreach and education programs, anchored by the 24/7 EvergreenHealth Nurse Navigator & Healthline. The health system is consistently named as one of Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals and it is one of only 407 hospitals nationwide to hold a 5-Star Overall Rating from the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS).
ABOUT BOULDER CARE
Boulder Care is a digital clinic that offers long-term support and telehealth treatment for substance use. Dedicated Care Teams collaborate across medical, behavioral, and psychosocial dimensions to deliver evidence-based care and help patients work toward their unique recovery goals. Millions of people have access to Boulder Care through leading health plans, employers, and other partners. For more information, please visit www.boulder.care.
