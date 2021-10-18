GREATER WASHINGTON REGION CLEAN CITIES COALITION NAMES FITZGERALD AUTO MALL AUTO DEALER OF THE YEAR
Fitzgerald Auto Mall is Recognized for its Environmental Practices and Commitment to Electric Vehicles (EV)
We are honored to be recognized by the Coalition. We thank our associates and customers for their support of our commitment to energy efficiency and achieving our recycling goals.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitzgerald Auto Mall has been awarded the “Auto Dealer of the Year” by the Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition (GWRCCC) in recognition of its environmental practices and commitment to Electric Vehicles (EV).
— Jack Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald Auto Mall was the first automotive dealership group in North America to become ISO 14001 certified, the global standard for Environmental Management Systems. In addition to being a member of the Green Power Leadership Club with the EPA, Fitzgerald installed a Solar Canopy at their Gaithersburg location that is over an acre. After one year of full operation, the Solar Canopy offset 82% of their power consumption. In addition, for the fifth year in a row, Fitzgerald Auto Mall's solid waste recycling percentage increased, reaching to 85%, which is more than twice the national average for businesses. “We are honored to be recognized by the Coalition for our commitment to sustainability and supporting the community by reducing our environmental footprint. We thank our associates and customers for their support of our commitment to energy efficiency and achieving our recycling goals,” said Jack Fitzgerald, Chairman of Fitzgerald Auto Malls.
About GWRCCC
The Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition is one of nearly 80 coalitions in the US that fosters economic, environmental, and energy security by working locally to advance affordable, domestic transportation fuels, energy efficient mobility systems, and other fuel-saving technologies and practices. www.gwrccc.org
About Fitzgerald Auto Mall
In 1966, Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in North Bethesda, Maryland. From the beginning, the guiding principle of this new dealership was to provide exceptional value in the most comfortable, customer friendly sales and service environment possible. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Malls represents over twenty four brands at Auto Mall locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida, where that same guiding principal continues. Transparency You Can Trust, That's the #FitzWay! www.FitzMall.com
Satara Wedge
ROIG Communications
+1 202-248-1392
email us here