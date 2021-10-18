Nanocoatings Market Leading Global Companies and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2022

Nanocoatings Market

Global nanocoatings market accounted for $5.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.09 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast

PORTLAND,, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Nanocoatings Market by Type (Anti-fingerprint, Antimicrobial, Easy-to-Clean & Anti-Fouling, Self-Cleaning {Bionic & Photocatalytic}, Anti-Icing & Deicing, Anticorrosion, Conductive, UV, Abrasion, & Wear Resistant) and Application (Electronics, Energy, Food & Packaging, Construction, Marine Industry, Military & Defense, Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2023”. According to the report, global nanocoatings market accounted for $5.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.09 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2064 Performance benefits and commercial activities and rise in awareness regarding infection as well as hospital-acquired infections (HAI) have boosted the growth of the global nanocoatings market. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials and hazards to health & environment hamper the market growth. On the contrary, growing healthcare, automotive, and construction markets and display screen of electronics requiring functional coating are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.The global nanocoatings market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into anti-fingerprint, antimicrobial, easy-to-clean & anti-fouling, self-cleaning (bionic & photocatalytic), anti-icing & deicing, anticorrosion, conductive, UV, abrasion, & wear resistant. The self-cleaning (bionic and photocatalytic) segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths of the total market. However, the anti-corrosion segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period.Do Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2064 On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into electronics, energy, food & packaging, construction, marine industry, military & defense, automotive, aerospace, healthcare. The electronics segment dominated the market in 2017 in terms of revenue, contributing nearly one-fifth of the market. However, the automotive segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.The global nanocoatings market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR of 23.3% through 2023.Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2064 The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Nanogate AG, Buhler AG, Bio-Gate AG, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Surfix BV, Admat Innovations, EIKOS Inc., Nanomech Inc., Duraseal Coatings Company LLC, and CIMA Nanotech.Smiler Reports

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research