Carolina HealthSpan Institute Changes Ownership and Retains Brand Name
Integrative and regenerative medicine practitioner Kathleen Russo, MD, BCN recently acquired Carolina HealthSpan Institute in Charlotte and Huntersville, NC.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina HealthSpan Institute Changes Ownership and Retains Brand Name
Kathleen Russo, MD acquires two North Carolina hormone practices in Charlotte and Huntersville
Integrative and regenerative medicine practitioner Kathleen Russo, MD, BCN recently acquired Carolina HealthSpan Institute in Charlotte and Huntersville, North Carolina.
Charting a new course for the established practice previously focused primarily on bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, Dr. Russo and her team of experienced specialists are committing to redefining aging for women and men utilizing a variety of the latest scientific breakthroughs in preventive, regenerative, integrative, and most recently, aesthetic medicine.
“It is empowering to lead my own practice and move in a direction that is innovative and progressive in the areas of medicine that I am passionate about, “says Dr. Russo. “I have opened up wellness paths through advanced testing and offer the latest therapies and services that my patients have been asking for. I doubled the size of the practice in Huntersville and opened a Med Spa at both locations to offer the latest facial aesthetics treatments, including Hydrafacial, PRP facials, Botox and dermal fillers. My passion in the areas of disease prevention, sexual wellness for women and men, comprehensive wellness programs for chronic diseases, as well as enhancing outer beauty in my patients can now be fully realized.”
Carolina HealthSpan Institute provides wellness programs, treatments and services through a monthly membership offering. Member benefits include discounts on supplements, hormone therapy treatments, pellet procedures, weight loss programs, specialty labs, and aesthetic treatments with cost-effective monthly payments to fit all budgets.
“It’s very important to me to make wellness available to anyone who serious about living well; whether its someone who is struggling with a chronic condition or just wanting to look, feel or perform better. I want to help my patients reclaim their vitality, enhance their natural beauty, and achieve and sustain optimal health.” Declared Dr. Russo.
About Kathleen Russo, MD
Dr. Russo is Carolina HealthSpan’s Chief Medical Officer, as well as a board-certified physician. She received her medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania. She completed her residency training at the University of Florida in Gainesville. She completed a two-year Fellowship in Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona under the direction of Dr. Andrew Weil, a world-renowned leader and pioneer in the field of Integrative Medicine.
Dr. Russo has served in top Leadership Roles in Medicine as President of the Medical Staff at Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center, President of the Executive Committee and served as a member of the Board of Directors of Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Russo shows true compassion for each and every patient as well as the community. She has started organizations to promote and extend life and healthspan as far as Zambia, Africa and as close as Rowan County, North Carolina. She is an avid runner, completing 12 Boston Marathons and multiple ultra-marathons, and has helped thousands of individuals find renewed energy and enjoy life again.
Jill Swartz
Specialty Med Training
+1 561-703-5851
jill@specialtymedtraining.com