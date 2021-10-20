Global Terminal Management System Market Expected to Reach $1,674.45 million by 2027: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Terminal Management System Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Terminal Management System market is accounted for $911.38 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,674.45 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing needs for safety and environmental norms in various verticals, growing implementation of terminal management solutions in brownfield projects, low operational cost, increasing awareness about security solutions, and increasing awareness about installing automation solutions. However, fluctuation in crude oil prices impacts the installation of terminal management software in oil & gas industry hampering the market growth.
Some of the key players in Terminal Management System market include ABB Ltd., Agidens International Nv, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Management Ag, General Atomics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Implico Group, Koninklijke Vopak N.V., Offspring International Limited , Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens Ag, Toptech Systems, Inc., Triple Point Technology, Inc. , Yokogawa Electric Corporation, AC2, Inc., Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Tema Business Systems, Motorola Solutions, Inc., and Dearman Systems, Inc.
On the basis of geography, the terminal management system market in APAC is expected to have considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the number of terminal automation projects in countries such as India, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For instance, the governments of China and Japan are focusing on innovation and growth, and are taking steps to restructure the market.
Terminal Management System Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market. The industry's supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods.
This report offers market monitoring and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale.
