2021-10-15 15:32:12.147 Texan Wins $100,000 Powerball Prize in Texas County

While in Missouri, A Texas resident won a $100,000 Powerball prize in the Oct. 2 drawing. The winning ticket was sold in Texas County at The Gas Station, 319 Ozark St., in Cabool.

The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn, to win a $50,000 base prize. Since Power Play® had been added to the ticket for an extra $1, the prize was instantly doubled when the Power Play number drawn was 2.

The winning numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52, with a Powerball of 1.

In FY21, Texas County – where the winning ticket was sold – players won more than $4.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $464,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $641,000 went to education programs in the county.

Through Oct. 23, Missouri Lottery players can enter their eligible Powerball tickets into their My Lottery® Players Club account for a chance to become the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.”

