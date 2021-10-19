Outlook on Global Structural Steel Market to 2027 Featuring Key Company Profiles - Baogang, Hebei Steel, Baosteel
Stratistics MRC report, Global Structural Steel Outlook Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Structural Steel Market is accounted for $100.30 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $178.88 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing construction spending globally, increasing infrastructural development activities in developed and developing economies, growing residential & non-residential construction activities, and rising demand of steel products as construction materials. However, fluctuations in raw material prices are a major factor restraining growth of the global structural steel market.
On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to increasing housing construction activities in emerging economies. Unfractured projects in these countries are another promising area which is expected to drive the demand for structural steel products. A recent announcement by the Chinese government to spend on infrastructure projects including railways, the One Belt, and One Road link to Europe may stimulate the structural steel market during the forecast timeframe. Moreover, improved living standards, growing urbanization, and requirements for quality construction in the commercial & residential sectors are the major growth drivers in this region.
Some of the key players in structural steel market include Baogang Group, Hebei Steel Group, Baosteel Group Corporation, Gerdau S.A, JSW Steel Limited, Arcelor Mittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC), Benxi Beiying Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd., Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd, Anshan Iron & Steel Group Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, Bohai Steel Group Co. Ltd, Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd. (HSC), Anyang Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd, POSCO, Shagang Group Co., Ltd., Hesteel Group Company Limited, VISA Steel, Novolipetsk Steel, and Steel Authority of India Limited.
Structural Steel market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Structural Steel market report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
