Bridge Maintenance Work to Begin on I-90 at I-29 and I-229

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a bridge crew will be performing work on Interstate 90 beginning Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, through Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

The bridge work will be at two locations on I-90, with work taking place at one location per day. Traffic will be reduced to one lane eastbound at the I-90/I-29 interchange bridge. Traffic will also be reduced to the two left lanes westbound at the I-90/I-229 interchange bridge. Crews will begin work at 8:30 a.m. and will have traffic control removed by 3 p.m. each day.

Motorists are asked to plan their commutes accordingly and be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane, and to slow down through the work zone.

The overall completion date for the project is Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. For more information, contact Harry Johnston at 605-367-5680 Harry.Johnston@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

