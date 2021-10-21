CRA Debuts Healthcare Cybersecurity Focus with Successful Launch of SC Health
Lineup of dedicated editorial coverage, research and events to serve technology professionals and market suppliersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), announced a new concentrated presence in the healthcare industry through SC Health, a new information, intelligence, and events platform serving healthcare technology professionals.
The SC Health coverage is available through SC Media’s online destination and a weekly eNewsletter, already reaching an audience of 45,000 subscribers, and expected to surpass 60,000 over the next three months. Among the topics covered are the most urgent threats facing healthcare organizations, as well as the strategies for addressing cyber risks emerging in today’s highly digital landscape: business continuity and ransomware, remote services and telehealth, medical device security, IT/OT integration, HIPAA compliance, and the privacy challenges of interoperability standards.
SC’s healthcare news and analysis are produced by a team of experienced editors, led by CRA Editorial Director Jill Aitoro and Senior Editor Jessica Davis, a deeply authoritative voice in the healthcare security marketplace with extensive relationships throughout the community.
“Our aim is to engage with healthcare technology professionals on security best practices, while also helping to connect the dots between the sector specific challenges they face and those being addressed by the broader cybersecurity community,” said Aitoro.
Supplementing the regular editorial coverage will be primary research from CRA’s Business Intelligence unit and an inaugural SC Health eConference, held December 1-2, which will bring together technology leaders from the healthcare community with research and industry experts to assess where health organizations most need to focus security resources.
Commented CRA Chief Revenue Officer, Dave Kaye, “The high number of data breaches occurring in the healthcare sector, estimated to be over one-third of all data breaches in 2020, creates enormous financial and strategic risks for healthcare organizations. SC Health is quickly becoming a vital, must-read resource for technology executives. We’re pleased to see the high level of early engagement with this content and the enthusiastic interest of our marketing partners. We look forward to further building our healthcare platform and being the industry’s leading cybersecurity resource.”
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, our research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. More information is available at http://cyberriskalliance.com/.
