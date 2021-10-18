Scar Treatment Market Size to Hit US$ 61.9 Billion by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the scar treatment market size is expected to hit US$ 61.9 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a noteworthy CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global scar treatment market size was valued at US$ 20.6 billion in 2020. The demand for cosmetics and various scar removal products is increasing among the population. This is majorly due to the aesthetic appeal. Scars are among the top factors that stimulates the consumption of various scar treatment products. The scar treatment market is majorly driven by the growing cases of road accidents, burn injuries, stretch marks, and other reasons.



According to a data published by the Population Reference Bureau, every year, around 50 million individuals are injured due to road accidents. As per the American Burn Association, there are more than 485,000 burn injury cases reported in US every year. Therefore, the growing cases of burn injuries and road accidents are significantly boosting the growth of the scar treatment market across the globe. Moreover, the growing concerns among the young adults regarding their aesthetic appearances are primarily driving the market growth.

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Rising personal disposable income

Growing concerns among the young population regarding their looks

Rising prevalence of skin diseases

Technological advancements in the scar treatment industry

Growing number of road accidents

Easy availability of topical scar treatment products as OTC products

Rising penetration of healthcare units in emerging countries





Scope of the Scar Treatment Market Report

Regional Snapshots

North America is the dominating scar treatment market owing to the increased prevalence of scars in the region. According to the NCBI, around 100 million patients acquire scars owing to the elective operations and after-trauma operations in the developed nations, annually. It is estimated that around 11 million people have keloid scars and around 4 million people have burns, of which over 70% of the affected population consists of children. Hence, the growing prevalence of scars coupled with improved healthcare access and demand for aesthetic improvement has fostered the growth of the scar treatment market in North America.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market owing to the increased prevalence of road accidents. As per the WHO, the maximum road accidents occur in the low and middle income countries due to the lack of better roadways. Moreover, in the nations like India, where the population of youth is higher than any other nation are expected to foster the market growth. The young population concerned about their looks is significantly propelling the demand for the scar treatment products in the region.

Report Highlights

By treatment type, the laser segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing awareness regarding the laser skin treatment. Moreover, it provides rapid, effective, and painless treatment of scars.





By scar type, the hypertrophic & keloid is anticipated to be the most opportunistic segment. The growing prevalence of keloid scars especially in the developed regions like North America and Europe, is estimated to boost the segment growth throughout the forecast period.





By end use, the home-use segment led the global scar treatment market with remarkable revenue share in 2020. The increasing popularity of e-pharmacy and other digital pharmacy platforms coupled with the increased penetration of retail pharmacies across the world has significantly contributed towards the establishment of this segment as a leading segment in the past.





Market Dynamics

Drivers - Rising prevalence of skin diseases among the population is a major factor boosting the demand for the scar treatment products.The excessive exposure to sunlight and pollution may cause skin disease such as photo-aging, psoriasis, sunburns, and vitiligo. These diseases may lead to scars if not treated properly.

Restraints - Lack of awareness regarding scar treatment, low disposable income, and lack of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped nations are the major restraints that may hamper the market growth.

Opportunities - Most of the cosmetic surgeons and doctors are now suggesting to use silicone based scar treatment products such as gel sheets, as they are very much effective in eliminating scars overtime. Hence, the adoption of silicone based scar treatment products is a trending topic in the market.

Challenges - The high cost of certain treatments like laser treatment for removing scars is a major challenge that restricts the consumers to opt for other alternatives. Technological innovations are to be undertaken to make this treatment cost-effective for the consumers.

Key Players

The major players operating in the scar treatment market are Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Quantum, Inc., Candela Corp., Hologic, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Revitol Corp., CCA Industries, Inc., Avita Medical Ltd., Scarguard Labs, LLC.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Treatment Type

Topical

Laser

Surface

Surgical

Injectable





By Scar Type

Acne & Atrophic

Stretch Marks

Hypertrophic & Keloid

Contracture

By End Use

Dermatology Clinics

Home-Use

Hospitals





By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World





