Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market size worth $ 5371.11 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 33.23% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Key factors that are driving the market growth include growing demand for reducing diagnostic cost, improving patient care, reducing machine downtime coupled with growing demand for low-cost diagnostic techniques, effective & efficient report analysis, and quick diagnostic data generation.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market ” By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, NLP, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision), By Diagnosis Type (Radiology, Oncology, Neurology & Cardiology, Chest & Lungs, Pathology), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 532.22 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5371.11 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 33.23% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=63950

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market Overview

The rising number of government initiatives to encourage healthcare providers and other healthcare organizations to adopt AI-based diagnostic technologies and increasing investments by nonprofit organizations and private companies to achieve better information exchange improved clinical outcomes, and cost reductions are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market for AI in diagnostics during the forecast period. Moreover, the high demand for e-diagnostic services in the healthcare sector as a result of increased government spending on healthcare is fueling market growth.

Furthermore, the growing demand for reducing diagnostic costs, improving patient care, and reducing machine downtime is one of the factors accelerating the usage of artificial intelligence in diagnostics. Moreover, growing demand for low-cost diagnostic techniques, effective and efficient report analysis, and quick diagnostic data generation are few other factors anticipated to drive the market for AI in diagnostics. AI-powered devices are used in emergency medical procedures resulting in reducing the time delay between trauma and diagnosis, thereby leading to rapid interventions and improved patient outcomes.

Key Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market

In June 2021, GE Healthcare is collaborating with the American College of Cardiology (ACC) for the purpose of building a roadmap for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technology in cardiology and developing new strategies for improved health outcomes.

The Consortium brings together academic, clinical, industry and technology partners and patient advocates, to collaborate in the digital transformation of healthcare and achieve trust in the development of clinical evidence and guidance.

The major players in the market are General Electric Co. (GE Healthcare), Siemens AG, Aidoc Medical Ltd., AliveCor Inc., Imagen Technologies Inc., VUNO Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., NovaSignal Corporation, Riverain Technologies LLC, and Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market On the basis of Component, Technology, Diagnosis Type, and Geography.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market, By Component Hardware Software Services







Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market, By Technology Machine Learning NLP Context-Aware Computing Computer Vision







Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market, By Diagnosis Type Radiology Oncology Neurology & Cardiology Chest & Lungs Pathology Others







Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence Market By Component Analysis (Hardware, Software and Services), By Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market By End-user (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Retail), By Technology (Machine Learning, Predictive Analysis, Natural Language Processing), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market By Technology (Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Deep Learning), By Process (Data Mining, Image Recognition, Signal Recognition), By Application (Semi-autonomous Driving, Human Machine Interface, Autonomous Driving), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Voice Recognition System Market By Technology (Embedded, Hybrid), By Application (Artificial Intelligence, Non-Artificial Intelligence), By End-User (Economy Vehicles, Mid-Price Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles), By Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Internal Combustion Engine, Hybrid Vehicles), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 automotive artificial intelligence companies gearing towards driverless mobility solutions

Visualize Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter