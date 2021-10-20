NoviFlow’s NoviSpeaker to be trialed by IIJ Innovation Institute for SDN-based Internet eXchange Points Switching Fabric
Trial to explore use of P4 programming to isolate layer 2 traffic and extend the functionality, programmability, efficiency and responsiveness of IXP networks
We are keen to see how IIJ-II will leverage NoviSpeaker development and deployment platform to build P4-based programmable network applications specifically engineered to benefit Internet eXchanges.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoviFlow Inc., a leading vendor of high-performance network operating software and programmable network solutions for cybersecurity and SDN, today announced that it will engage with IIJ Innovation Institute Inc. (IIJ-II), a 100% owned subsidiary of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ, NASDAQ: IIJI, TSE1: 3774) and one of Japan's leading Internet access and comprehensive network solutions providers, in a trial to explore the enhancement of IIJ-II’s OpenFlow-based switching fabric using the NoviSpeaker P4 networking development and deployment solution.
— Dominique Jodoin, NoviFlow’s President and CEO
The objective of the NoviSpeaker trial is to explore the capabilities of programmable P4/PISA architecture and the P4 programmable language to optimize the behavior of switching fabrics for use in Internet eXchange points.
NoviSpeaker provides a complete P4Runtime software development and deployment platform which exposes and facilitates the usage of the Tofino chip’s advanced programmable pipeline architecture, which is not possible with conventional switching silicon. NoviSpeaker’s rich development environment also reduces development time by making it possible for developers to focus their efforts on the development of the networking applications, while the infrastructure, operating system and deployment environment are included in the NoviSpeaker. NoviFlow’s NoviWare NOS for Tofino delivers a complete control plane for Tofino-based switches that can be deployed locally on the switch or on a remote server.
NoviSpeaker has already been used for several years by NoviFlow’s own application development team to create our most popular products currently deployed at tier-1 network operators for MEC, 5G and Telco Cloud applications. NoviSpeaker has already been demonstrated to cut the time-to-market of new advanced network services by as much as 50%.
Dr. Marc Bruyere Senior Researcher: "With this trial IIJ-II is looking to use P4 to provide an evolution path from our native OpenFlow Umbrella Switching Fabric to a P4 expanded and flexible forwarding-plane that greatly improves switching control and agility."
According to Dominique Jodoin, NoviFlow’s President and CEO: “NoviFlow is honored to be working with IIJ-II - a key innovator in Japan’s Internet Technology Sector. With this trial we are keen to see how IIJ-II will leverage our NoviSpeaker development and deployment platform to build P4-based programmable network applications specifically engineered to benefit Internet eXchanges. This represents an exciting expansion of the potential application of NoviSpeaker."
NoviFlow’s distribution partner in Japan, Macnica, will be demonstrating NoviSpeaker as part of the P4 Users Japan 2021 Conference, Thursday October 21st.
ABOUT NOVIFLOW
NoviFlow Inc. provides open standard-based high-performance Cybersecurity and SDN networking solutions to network operators, data center operators, enterprises and government agencies seeking greater performance, flexibility, cost-efficiency, and security over their networks. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Sunnyvale and Seattle, and representatives in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit http://noviflow.com/.
ABOUT IIJ II
IIJ Innovation Institute Inc. (IIJ-II) was established in June 2008 as a subsidiary within the IIJ group. IIJ-II provides business incubation services with the goal of developing technological innovations for the next-generation Internet and new business models. IIJ is leveraging its years of Internet technology and business experience to promote R&D and commercialization support for Internet development.
ABOUT MACNICA
Macnica distributes NoviFlow products in Japan. Since it was established in 1972, Macnica has provided leading-edge semiconductors, electronic devices, networks and cyber security products with high value-added technology. For more information about NoviFlow products in Japan, please visit our website: https://www.macnica.co.jp/business/semiconductor/manufacturers/noviflow/index.html
