Recruiting for Good's A Sweet Day in LA Parties are for Kids Under 10 Years Old

Recruiting for Good sponsors A Sweet Day in LA, The Sweetest Parties for Talented Kids, RSVP to Earn and Enjoy LA's Best Pastry Treats #asweetdayinla #pastryparty #appreciatetoday www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Recruiting for Good sponsors A Sweet Day in LA, The Sweetest Parties for Talented Kids, RSVP to Earn and Enjoy LA's Best Pie Treats #asweetdayinla #pieparty #appreciatetoday www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Join The Club Land Sweet Job and Party for Good Launches to Reward Professionals, Staffing Agency Recruiting for Good always looking out for you #landsweetjob #partyforgood www.JoinSweetClub.com

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the sweetest kids parties; requiring RSVP to attend. Kids bring a drawing of parent at work to earn treats.

We're sponsoring The Sweetest Parties Ever...Just for Talented Kids Under 10 Years Old!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals; generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids thru; The Sweetest Gigs, Creative Community Gigs, and The Sweetest Parties Ever.

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA, The Sweetest Pastry Party Ever on October 24th, on October 31st (Surprise Girls Party), and November 7th, 2021 (Pie Party).

The Sweetest Parties Ever are just for kids under 10 years old.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Attend A Sweet Day in LA...The Sweetest Party Ever to Appreciate Today! Our new age requirement was inspired by a 5 year old girl...who talked to me for 20 minutes straight at our last party!"

How to Attend The Sweetest Party? And Appreciate Today!

1. Party appropriate for Pre-K, Kindergarten, and Elementary School Students (accompanied by a Sweet Parent).

2. Parents need to RSVP to Learn Secret Location of LA’s Sweetest Parties and secure a spot for their kid to enjoy the most fun fulfilling experience.

3. Kids need to bring a drawing of their parent at work to earn sweet treat (Enjoy LA's Best Sweets).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Attend A Sweet Day in LA...The Sweetest Party Ever to Appreciate Today!"

About

This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; The Sweetest Parties Celebrating Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets Every Weekend in October, November, and December.

Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com.

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!

