Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Future Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size – USD 10.94 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.8%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green technology and sustainability market size is expected to reach USD 68.22 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising awareness among consumers regrading environmental degradation and global warming. Increasing dependence on non-renewable energy technologies and excessive usage of fossil fuels have generated excessive carbon emissions and resulted in global warming.

Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market - Forecast to 2028,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market. This report on the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Green Technology and Sustainability Market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Key Companies in the market include: General Electric, IBM, Enablon, Salesforce, Microsoft Corporation, Schneider Electric, ENGIE Impact, Intelex Technologies Inc., Cority Software Inc., and Sensus.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In July 2019, Emrgy Inc. signed an agreement with GE Renewable Energy about Micro Hydrokinetic technology. Emrgy Inc., which is a tech innovator, whose modular turbines harness the power of water as a clean and distributed energy resource. Through this partnership, hydropower turbines of Emrgy would be provided by GE Renewable Energy.

Internet of Things (IoT) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Companies across different verticals are increasingly adopting IoT-based energy solutions to minimize their carbon footprint and cut down energy bills.

Green building segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Growing trend towards green buildings to reduce carbon emissions and minimize energy bills is expected to further drive revenue growth of the green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market.

Examine the size of the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base. The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market ?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Green Technology and Sustainability Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Green Technology and Sustainability market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global green technology and sustainability market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud Computing

Internet of Things (IoT)

Digital Twin

Artificial Intelligence & Analytics

Blockchain

Cybersecurity

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Green building

Crop Monitoring

Carbon footprint management

Forest Monitoring

Air and Water Pollution

Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

Water Purification

Weather monitoring and forecasting

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Green Technology and Sustainability Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Green Technology and Sustainability Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Green Technology and Sustainability Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Green Technology and Sustainability Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Green Technology and Sustainability Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Green Technology and Sustainability Market drivers analysis

Continued…

