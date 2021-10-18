Ready-Mix Concrete Market to Hit USD 1,227.2 Billion by 2027; Reduced Utilization of Portland Cement to Boost Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in ready-mix concrete market are CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., M. I. Cement Factory Limited, ACC Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Hanson Cement Ltd, U.S. Concrete, LafargeHolcim, Buzzi Unicem SpA, R. W. Sidley, Inc., HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, Italcementi Group, and other players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ready-mix concrete market size is expected to gain traction from the crucial efforts undertaken by prominent manufacturers to curb the emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG). To do so, they are frequently surging the percentage of additives in ready-mix concrete, such as slag or fly ash for improving energy efficiency and reducing the consumption of ordinary Portland cement. The report further mentions that this market size was USD 633.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,227.2 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.





List of Players Profiled in Ready-Mix Concrete Market Research Report are:

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

M. I. Cement Factory Limited. (Dhaka)

ACC Ltd. (India)

UltraTech Cement Ltd. (India)

LafargeHolcim (Switzerland)

Buzzi Unicem SpA (Italy)

R. W. Sidley, Inc. (U.S.)

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG (Germany)

Italcementi Group (Italy)

Hanson Cement Ltd. (UK)

U.S. Concrete (U.S.)

Other key players





Key Players Assessment in this Research:

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Investments in Construction Projects to Propel Growth

Several private and government organizations are increasingly investing in construction projects across the globe. These consist of the construction of commercial buildings, railroads, highways, power generation sector, real estates, bridges, and urban infrastructure. Apart from these, in the developing countries, such as South Korea, India, China, and Mexico, the agencies are investing hefty amounts of money in urbanization. It is further skyrocketing the demand for this concrete. The global construction industry is also expanding backed by the reduced labor cost and availability of plenty of equipment and tools. These factors are expected to boost the ready-mix concrete market growth in the near future.





Key information from the Research Report:

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the market growth and share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects of market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.





How will the Covid-19 Pandemic Affect the Market?

Owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, several construction sites across the world have been shut down completely.

This is occurring because of the implementation of stringent norms, such as lockdown measures by the ruling bodies.

The open sites are presently facing major issues of supply chain disruptions.

As China was the biggest producer of this concrete, many companies are facing shortage of raw materials for construction due to the ban on exports.

Therefore, various companies are shifting towards other countries for receiving the products. This has surged the prices of materials.





Segment-

Residential Segment to Dominate Stoked by Increasing Demand for Housing Sectors

Based on application, the market is segregated into infrastructure, commercial, and residential, and others. Out of these, the infrastructure segment held 28.70% in terms of ready-mix concrete market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing urbanization, which, in turn, is resulting in the construction of roads, water systems, power generation systems, and highways. The residential segment would dominate the market throughout the coming years stoked by the high demand for housing sectors, especially from Asia Pacific as the population of this region is growing rapidly.





Regional Analysis-

Increasing Demand for Single Housing Units to Drive Growth in North America

Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase substantial growth in terms of revenue during the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for ready-mix concrete from South Korea, India, and China. Also, the increasing construction of new manufacturing plants and rapid development of infrastructures in these countries would contribute to the market growth in this region.

North America, on the other hand, generated USD 164.4 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and is set to exhibit steady growth in the coming years. This is projected to occur on account of the high demand for residential structures from the countries in this region. Besides, high disposable income and need for single housing units in the region would spur growth.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Support Masses Affected Greatly by COVID-19 Crisis

The market houses a large number of companies that are currently striving to gain a competitive edge by either developing unique ready-mix concrete or by contributing huge sums to the COVID-19 relief.





Below are two of the latest industry developments:

May 2020 : UltraTech recently developed its latest automated technology that helps in collecting all the remaining concrete from various construction sites. It then transforms those into slurry for recycling purpose in ready-mix concrete.

: UltraTech recently developed its latest automated technology that helps in collecting all the remaining concrete from various construction sites. It then transforms those into slurry for recycling purpose in ready-mix concrete. April 2020: ACC Limited and Ambuja Cement joined hands to contribute Rs. 3.30 crore to three NGOs that are offering support to the daily wagers and migrant workers during the present COVID-19 pandemic.





