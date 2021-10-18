Submit Release
Overnight I-79 Bridge Inspections Wednesday and Thursday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight I-79 bridge inspection work in Robinson and Kennedy townships, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday nights, October 20-21 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur on I-79 Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the following locations:

Restrictions will occur in both directions, however, not simultaneously.

PennDOT crews will conduct the bridge inspections.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

