Intelligent Transportation System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Future Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Intelligent Transportation System Market Size – USD 15.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.2%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market is expected to reach USD 48.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing number of on-road vehicles and inefficient existing transport infrastructure will encourage the need for an intelligent transportation system. Actions by the government towards establishing a more reliable infrastructure and running the transport system easily are anticipated to grow the market globally.

Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Intelligent Transportation System Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Intelligent Transportation System Market. This report on the global Intelligent Transportation System Market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures.The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Intelligent Transportation System Market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Key Companies in the market include: Thales Group, Garmin, Siemens, Tomtom International BV, Flir Systems, Inc., Q-Free, Cisco Systems, Efkon GMBH, Indra Sistemas, S.A., and Denso Corporation, among others.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Intelligent Transportation System Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/106

Key Highlights From The Report

Roadways are considered the fastest-growing segment in the intelligent transport system market. The rise in the number of commercial and manufacturing activities will encourage market players to deploy proper asset management and monitoring systems.

The advanced traffic management system held the largest market share in the ITS market. This is due to the growing traffic congestion on roads and an increase in the affordability of vehicles. The availability of favorable deals by the automotive manufacturers and changing lifestyle will lead to traffic congestion. This is expected to foster the segment’s demand.

The growth in demand for driving assistance and the automatic driving system will support the demand for automotive telematics. Moreover, factors such as the need to reduce traffic on roads and an increase in government funding will propel the demand.

Report Objectives

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Intelligent Transportation System Market.

Examine the size of the global Intelligent Transportation System Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Extensively profile top players of the global Intelligent Transportation System Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Intelligent Transportation System Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Intelligent Transportation System Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Intelligent Transportation System Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base. The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Intelligent Transportation System Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans.

We Have Recent Updates of Intelligent Transportation System Market in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/106

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Intelligent Transportation System Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Intelligent Transportation System Market ?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Intelligent Transportation System Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Intelligent Transportation System market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-transportation-system-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market on the basis of mode of transport, system, application, and region:

Mode of Transport Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Roadways

Airways

Railways

Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Advanced Traveler Information System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Advanced Traffic Management System

ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

Commercial Vehicle Operation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intelligent Traffic Control

Parking Management

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Collision Avoidance

Passenger Information Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Ticketing Management

Automotive Telematics

Purchase this report at an exclusively discounted rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/106

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Intelligent Transportation System Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Intelligent Transportation System Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Intelligent Transportation System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Intelligent Transportation System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Intelligent Transportation System Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Intelligent Transportation System Market drivers analysis

Continued…

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Solar Energy Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solar-energy-market

Waste to Energy Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-to-energy-market

Ammunition Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market

Light Weapons Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

