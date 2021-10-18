Globally by 2026, as Battery Management Systems Market Size to Surpass USD 13.4 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[197+ Pages Report] Facts & Facts has recently published the latest report titled “Global Battery Management Systems Market” that encompasses the spectacle of the market in an analytical and comprehensive manner. In this study, the global battery management systems market is expected to value USD 13.4 Billion in the year 2026 from an initial value of USD 5.7 Billion in the year 2020 with growth at a CAGR value of 12.7% during 2021-2026.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Battery Management Systems Market By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion-Based, Lead-Acid-Based, Nickel-Based, Flow Batteries, & Others), By Topology Type (Centralized, Distributed, & Modular), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical & Electronics, Military & Defense, Renewable Energy Systems, Telecommunication, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 ¬ 2026” in its research database

“According to the report, the global Battery Management Systems market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 5.7 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 13.4 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 12.7% between 2021 and 2026.”

Global Battery Management Systems Market: Overview

Battery management systems or BMS is a form of the electronic system that has the ability to manage rechargeable batteries (cell or battery pack) in a variety of functions such as protecting the battery from operating outside its safe operating area, monitoring its area, calculating a set of secondary data, controlling its environment data, and authenticating and balancing the latter, to name a few. Battery packs that are built together with a BMS are often integrated with a communication data bus which can often transform into a smart battery pack.

Moreover, the battery management systems comprise various functional blocks including cut-off FETs, temperature monitors, cell voltage balance, fuel-gauge monitor, real-time clock (RTC), cell voltage monitor, and state machine. Precisely, these systems are real-time systems regulating various operations key to safe & authentic functions of electric power storage systems in electric vehicles such as maintenance scheduling, temperature monitoring, optimizing battery performance, failure prediction, and battery data analysis.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Battery Management Systems Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/battery-management-systems-market-by-component-hardware-and-288

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

[215+ Pages Report] with a list of tables and figures

COVID-19 pre and post business impact analysis

Top market players profiles with sales & revenue analysis

Regional analysis using charts and graphs

Easy to understand graphical data

Key segments, industry drivers, challenges & opportunities in the global & regional market

Research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Leclanche

Lithium Balance

Nuvation Engineering

Eberspaecher Vecture

Storage Battery System

Johnson Matthey

Linear Technology Corporation

BMS Powersafe

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductors NV

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/battery-management-systems-market-by-component-hardware-and-288

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected size & share of the Battery Management Systems Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Battery Management Systems Market?

Who are the top market players in Battery Management Systems Market?

How many segments are analyzed in Battery Management Systems Market?

Can I get a customized free sample report of the Battery Management Systems Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/battery-management-systems-market-by-component-hardware-and-288

Global Battery Management Systems Market: Growth Factors

The global battery management systems market is predicted to experience a higher growth rate during the intended forecast period owing to a series of factors such as increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles coupled with an increasing number of stringent policies aimed at implementing greenhouse gas emissions to name a few. Additionally, factors pertaining to higher energy densities, less mass, and longer life than their counterparts are expected to increase the footprint of the global battery management systems during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising functionality of BMS to monitor individual cells coupled with protecting cells from functioning outside their tolerance range is expected to increase the footprint of the global battery management systems during the forecast period.

The global battery management systems market is expected to be driven by increasing incentives for manufacturing HEVs coupled with increasing investments from the public and private sector to name a few. However, high costs and a lack of a skilled workforce are expected to decrease the growth of the global battery management systems market during the forecast period.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/battery-management-systems-market-by-component-hardware-and-288

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Battery Management Systems Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 5.7 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 13.4 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 12.7% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Leclanche, Lithium Balance, Nuvation Engineering, Eberspaecher Vecture, Storage Battery System, and Others Segments Covered Battery Type, Topology Type, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Battery Management Systems Market: Segmentation

The global battery management systems market is segmented into battery type, topology type, application, and region.

The global battery management systems market is divided into lithium-ion-based, lead-acid-based, nickel-based, flow batteries, and others on the basis of battery type. The segment pertaining to lead-acid-based batteries is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to cost-effective measures of lead-acid-based batteries when compared to rechargeable batteries and the increasing preference for application due to the latter’s higher power absorption capabilities. The global battery management systems market is categorized into centralized, distributed, and modular on the basis of topology type. The segment pertaining to distributed BMS is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increased capacity and production of electricity from renewable energy resources coupled with easy installation measures and highly reliable solutions to name a few. The global battery management systems market is fragmented into automotive, consumer electronics, medical & electronics, military & defense, renewable energy systems, telecommunication, and others on the basis of application. The automotive category is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising number of vehicles requiring rechargeable batteries including EVs, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) coupled with reliable and safer battery operational processes to name a few.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/battery-management-systems-market-by-component-hardware-and-288

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global Battery Management Systems Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising penetration of EVs coupled with favorable government policies to name a few. Additionally, the implementation of several supportive government monetary policies for developing HEVs coupled with rising automotive sales is expected to increase the footprint of the battery management systems market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to occupy a substantial market share after the latter due to the rising number of automotive manufacturers, rising number of government initiatives, and the region’s emphasis to phase out internal combustion cars to name a few.

Browse the full “Battery Management Systems Market By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion-Based, Lead-Acid-Based, Nickel-Based, Flow Batteries, & Others), By Topology Type (Centralized, Distributed, & Modular), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical & Electronics, Military & Defense, Renewable Energy Systems, Telecommunication, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 ¬ 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/battery-management-systems-market-by-component-hardware-and-288

Global Battery Management Systems Market: By Battery Type Segment Analysis

Lithium-Ion-Based

Lead-Acid-Based

Nickel-Based

Flow Batteries

Others

Global Battery Management Systems Market: By Topology Type Segment Analysis

Centralized

Distributed

Modular

Global Battery Management Systems Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical & Electronics

Military & Defense

Renewable Energy Systems

Telecommunication

Others

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com