Tertiary Amines Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global tertiary amines market size was USD 4.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast periodNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global research report called Tertiary Amines market was recently published by Reports and Data to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Tertiary Amines market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
As the compound is commonly used in creams and moisturizers in the form of emulsifiers, the increasing demand for personal care products will contribute to the growth of the tertiary amine industry. Factors responsible for the rise in product demand are growing understanding of the value of skincare and increasing disposable income that enables investment in a wide range of personal care items.
Over the coming years, the personal care industry is projected to see significant growth, with the market size predicted to be more than USD 51 billion in 2021. It is estimated that the U.S. will spend almost USD 83 million on personal care items in 2021. As such, in North America, the personal care industry is also projected to increase the size of the demand for tertiary amines.
Europe is the third-largest region for tertiary amine intake. Regional demand is projected to drive the growth of the textile and personal care industries. It is expected that the introduction of strict regulations implemented by government bodies and organizations for the treatment of waste water would increase the demand for chemicals for water treatment.
In general, tertiary amines are extracted from crude oil, which renders the demand for tertiary amines unpredictable to some degree, as the prices of crude oil also fluctuate depending on geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, as well as the exchange rate and financial market conditions. The key problems for producers during the forecast period are therefore expected to be fluctuating raw material prices and the availability of amine.
Top Key Players:
Albemarle Corporation, KLK Oleo, Kao Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Arkema, Balaji Amines, Temix Oleo Srl, Indo Amines Ltd., Dow Chemical, Solvay
Key Highlights from the Report:
Demand for disinfectants has reported massive growth over 2020 in a coronavirus-plagued world. As these amines find substantial application in sanitizers and disinfectant wipes, goods that are currently so much in demand that the supply chain is struggling to keep track, this has positively affected the tertiary amine industry
To meet this growing demand for tertiary amines, chemical producers such as Eastman Chemical Corp. are gearing up. Eastman Chemical Corp. has announced that its ability for the production of tertiary amines at its Belgian facility would be increased. Eastman Chemical Corp. is the world's leading tertiary amine manufacturer, and the company has made substantial investments in resolving the supply gap in demand.
The report segments the market for tertiary amines on the basis of various tertiary amine forms, including C-8, C-10, C-12, C-14, and C-16.
Surfactant is the tertiary amines market's key application category.
The end-use of personal care is likely to show a substantial CAGR over the projected period in terms of sales.
Tertiary amines and their derivatives are used in the pharmaceutical industry as intermediates for medicinal drug production.
The Asia-Pacific tertiary amine market experienced the highest growth in 2020 as a result of the rapidly growing agricultural chemical industry in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The emergence of key suppliers of raw materials and manufacturers with large production capacities is expected to further propel regional growth.
Segments Covered in the Report
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global tertiary amines market report on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
C-8 TA
C-10 TA
C-12 TA
C-14 TA
C-16 TA
Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
Surfactants
Biocides
Floatation Agents
Corrosion Inhibitors
Emulsifier
Drilling Material
Others
End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
Cleaning Products
Agricultural Chemicals
Personal Care
Petroleum Industry
Water Treatment
Plastics
Pharmaceuticals
Textiles & Fibers
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
