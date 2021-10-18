INSTAMORTGAGE partners with Optimar Consulting India to set-up Remote Team Virtual Captive Center in India
InstaMortgage has engaged Optimar Consulting in a long partnership to deliver significant cost savings and improved operational performance
For us, offshoring wasn't just about cutting costs. It was also about hiring top talent to provide the highest quality work. Our partnership with Optimar has helped us do that”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InstaMortgage, a San Jose, CA headquartered mortgage company, is announcing further details of its partnership with Optimar Consulting, a trusted Virtual Captive & Remote Team Solutions provider.
— Shashank Shekhar, CEO & Founder – InstaMortgage
InstaMortgage has engaged Optimar Consulting in a long partnership that is expected to deliver significant cost savings and improved operational performance by leveraging the rich talent pool of India.
“Optimar Consulting and InstaMortgage have built a strong partnership focused on building high-quality remote teams in India,”- Says Shalendra Malhotra, CEO of Optimar Consulting.
“For us, offshoring wasn't just about cutting costs. It was also about hiring top talent to provide the highest quality work. Our partnership with Optimar has helped us do that." - says Shashank Shekhar, CEO & Founder – InstaMortgage.
InstaMortgage has long been a market leader & a tech-first mortgage lender licensed in 25 states. They were named as a Top Mortgage Workplace by two leading mortgage publications. They have introduced an innovative new line of products and maintained superior quality for all their Mortgage Lending Solutions.
“We are thrilled to be a partner of choice for setting up Remote Teams in India. We look forward to driving cost savings, improving operational efficiencies with the help of best-in-class talent.”– says Shalendra Malhotra, CEO of Optimar Consulting.
ABOUT OPTIMAR CONSULTING
Optimar Consulting is a recognized and trusted business consulting based out of India. Optimar collaborates with customers to advise, set up & operate Virtual Captive Centers & Remote Teams in India. Having worked across industry verticals globally, Optimar Consulting is appropriately positioned to collaborate with customers using their deep domain knowledge to deliver tangible results using their Virtual Captive & Remote Team Solutions.
For more information, visit www.optimarconsulting.com.
ABOUT InstaMortgage
Originally founded in 2008 by Shashank Shekhar as Arcus Lending, the company rebranded as InstaMortgage in 2021. InstaMortgage aims to provide the best mortgages to its clients across 25 states. The company has been named to the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. By combining their superior technology with expert advice, excellent customer service, and competitive rates, they deliver mortgage options tailored to each client's unique financial situation.
For More details, visit www.instamortgage.com.
InstaMortgage dba Arcus Lending Inc, NMLS 1035734
Priyanka Yadav
Optimar Consulting
priyanka.yadav@optimar.consulting
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn